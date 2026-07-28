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FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES: BRANDON BENNETT SINGS GARTH BROOKS to Perform at Marriott Theatre

Hear Bennett sing "Friends in Low Places,” "The Dance," "Shameless," and "Two of a Kind, Workin' on a Full House," plus more.

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FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES: BRANDON BENNETT SINGS GARTH BROOKS to Perform at Marriott Theatre

​Marriott Theatre will welcome back Brandon Bennett on September 14 and 15 to perform FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES: Brandon Bennett SINGS Garth Brooks. Bennett, who played Elvis Presley for some five years in the long-running original Chicago production of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, has previously appeared at Marriott Theatre in his tribute shows ELVIS MY WAY and CHRISTMAS WITH THE KING: Brandon Bennett SINGS ELVIS. 

In this new concert, the touring star will perform the legendary hits of the country music superstar Garth Brooks. As the best-selling solo artist of all time, Garth made country really rock, and the electrifying Bennett - magnetic, authentic, and radiating southern charm - is just the man to do him justice. His new show is brimming with humor, heart, and sing-along hits including "Friends in Low Places,” "The Dance," "Shameless," and "Two of a Kind, Workin' on a Full House." Performances are Monday, September 14 at 7:00 pm and Tuesday, September 15 at 1:00 pm.
 
FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES is one of Marriott Theatre's special concert events, produced by Artist Lounge Live. Next up in the series: A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS WITH Chester Gregory (star of MOTOWN: THE MUSICAL, HAIRSPRAY, and THE Jackie Wilson STORY), on December 14 and 15, 2026. Following in 2027 will be a return engagement of HELLO AGAIN: Eric Gutman SINGS Neil Diamond on March 15, 16 and 17.
 
Tickets for FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES: Brandon Bennett SINGS Garth Brooks, A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS WITH Chester Gregory, and HELLO AGAIN: Eric Gutman SINGS Neil Diamond start at $70.00 plus taxes and fees.

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