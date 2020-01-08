Victory Gardens Theater continues its 45th season with the World Premiere of Dhaba on Devon Avenue by Madhuri Shekar and directed by Artistic Director Chay Yew. Dhaba on Devon Avenue runs March 27 - April 26, 2020, with press performance on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 7:30pm at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue. Single tickets for Dhaba on Devon Avenue are on sale through the box office at 773.871.3000 or online at www.victorygardens.org.

Dhaba Canteen has been a Devon Avenue institution since the 60s, with their delicious Sindhi food transporting you back to the halcyon days of undivided India. Now it's on the verge of bankruptcy. And the family that has run it for generations is ready to go to war over its fate. Written by Madhuri Shekar, (Queen) and directed by Victory Gardens Artistic Director Chay Yew, it's King Lear meets The Cherry Orchard in this Chicago story of fathers and daughters, of legacy, and of survival at all costs.

The cast of Dhaba on Devon Avenue includes Arya Daire (Sindhu Madhwani), Kamal Hans (Adil Jaisinghani), Anish Jethmalani (Neeraj Madhwani), Tina Muñoz Pandya (Rita Madhwani) and Krystal Ortiz (Luz Fuentes).

The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (scenic design), Christine Pascual (costume design), Lee Fiskness (lighting design), Josh Schmidt (sound design), and Amy Peters (props design). Alison McLeod is the Stage Manager.

Title:

Dhaba on Devon Avenue

By:

Madhuri Shekar

Directed by:

Chay Yew

Previews:

March 27 - April 2, 2020

Press Performance:

Friday, April 3, 2020

Regular run:

April 4 - 26, 2020

Schedule:

Tuesdays - Fridays: 7:30pm

Saturdays: 3:00pm; 7:30pm

Sundays: 3:00pm

Accessible Performances:

Word for Word (open captioning):

Friday, April 10 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 11 at 3:00pm and Wednesday, April 15 at 2:00pm

ASL Interpreted:

Friday, April 10, 2020 at 7:30pm

Audio Description/Touch Tour:

Friday, April 10 at 7:30pm (Touch tour at 6:00pm), Sunday, April 19 at 3:00pm (Touch tour at 1:30pm)

Location:

Victory Gardens Theater is located at 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue, in the heart of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood

Tickets:

Previews: $25 - $50

Regular run: $31 - $65

Box Office:

The Box Office is located at 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago. 773.871.3000; www.victorygardens.org.





