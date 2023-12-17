VIDEO: Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre

Watch Director Jessica Thebus relive her top 3 moments from her productions of A CHRISTMAS CAROL in the video below!

Acclaimed Chicago artist Jessica Thebus returns for her fourth season directing a cast that stars Larry Yando in his 16th year as Ebenezer Scrooge—with Austin Tichenor stepping into the miserly businessman’s shoes for eight performances—leading a cast of 34 newcomers and returning favorites, including Christian Lucas as Tiny Tim joined by young performers Viva Boresi, Annabel Finch, Amir Henderson, Rika Nishikawa and Leighton Tantillo.

A Christmas Carol appears through December 31.

Businessman Ebenezer Scrooge’s sizable bank account is only matched by his disdain for the holidays. But one fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by four ghosts who take him on a spectacular adventure through his past, present and future, helping him on his discovery of kindness, compassion and redemption.

Now in its fifth decade, A Christmas Carol is a signature event of the Chicago holiday season with a star-studded history that includes stage and screen notables like Jessie Mueller, Joe Minoso, Del Close, Harry J. Lennix, Felicia P. Fields, Raul Esparza, Sally Murphy and Frank Galati.



