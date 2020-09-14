VIDEO: Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, and More Perform as Part of Lyric Opera of Chicago's FOR THE LOVE OF LYRIC

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual concert was performed on stage at the Lyric Opera House, on Sunday, September 13.

Lyric Opera of Chicago opened the company's reimagined fall season with For the Love of Lyric, a virtual concert from the stage of the Lyric Opera House, on Sunday, September 13.

World-renowned soprano Renée Fleming, Lyric's special projects advisor and honorary Women's Board member, teamed up with special guests for an evening of celebration and music-making.

Performances from Lyric's mainstage included Tony Award® and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter-actress Heather Headley (Broadway's Aida, The Lion King), soprano Ailyn Pérez (Marguerite/Faust, 2018, concert appearance, 2017), bass Soloman Howard (Wurm/Luisa Miller, Lawrence Brownlee & Friends concert, both 2019) and mezzo-soprano and Ryan Opera Center alumna J'Nai Bridges (Carmen/Bel Canto, 2015, Lawrence Brownlee and Friends: The Next Chapter, 2020)-with Doug Peck (Chicago Voices concert, 2017) serving as music director. Members of The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center Ensemble and members of the Chicago Children's Choir also performed.

Watch the full event below!

