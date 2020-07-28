VIDEO: Lyric Opera of Chicago Presents Lawrence Brownlee and Friends: The Next Chapter

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lyric's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center present "Lawrence Brownlee and Friends: The Next Chapter," a virtual concert celebrating the depth and breadth of Black artistry.

Featuring:

Lawrence Brownlee, Host and Artistic Advisor

Craig Terry, Pianist and Ryan Opera Center Music Director

Whitney Morrison, soprano

J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

Will Liverman, baritone

Martin Luther Clark, tenor

Lunga Eric Hallam, tenor

Leroy Davis, baritone

Chris Reynolds, pianist

Members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra

Check out the performance below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You