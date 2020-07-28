Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lyric Opera of Chicago Presents Lawrence Brownlee and Friends: The Next Chapter

Lyric's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center present "Lawrence Brownlee and Friends: The Next Chapter," a virtual concert celebrating the depth and breadth of Black artistry.

Featuring:

  • Lawrence Brownlee, Host and Artistic Advisor
  • Craig Terry, Pianist and Ryan Opera Center Music Director
  • Whitney Morrison, soprano
  • J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano
  • Will Liverman, baritone
  • Martin Luther Clark, tenor
  • Lunga Eric Hallam, tenor
  • Leroy Davis, baritone
  • Chris Reynolds, pianist
  • Members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra

Check out the performance below!

