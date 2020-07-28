Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lyric Opera of Chicago Presents Lawrence Brownlee and Friends: The Next Chapter
Lyric's Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center present "Lawrence Brownlee and Friends: The Next Chapter," a virtual concert celebrating the depth and breadth of Black artistry.
Featuring:
- Lawrence Brownlee, Host and Artistic Advisor
- Craig Terry, Pianist and Ryan Opera Center Music Director
- Whitney Morrison, soprano
- J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano
- Will Liverman, baritone
- Martin Luther Clark, tenor
- Lunga Eric Hallam, tenor
- Leroy Davis, baritone
- Chris Reynolds, pianist
- Members of the Lyric Opera of Chicago Orchestra
