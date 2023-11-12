Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

VIDEO: Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago

The production is running now through November 25, 2023.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

In this excerpt from Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT, Bel Canto superstar Lawrence Brownlee (Tonio) displays his stratospheric singing in "Ah! mes amis" ("Ah, my friends"), celebrating that as a member of the regiment, he can now marry his love, Marie.

Watch the video below!

Donizetti's beloved comic opera The Daughter of the Regiment marches onto the Lyric Opera of Chicago stage for the first time in 50 years, now through November 25, 2023. 

Also known by its French-language title La fille du régiment, this mashup of slapstick and romance stars two of the biggest names in all of opera: Lisette Oropesa in her Lyric debut and returning favorite Lawrence Brownlee. Filled with high-flying arias and raucous comedy, The Daughter of the Regiment is a must-see for devoted opera lovers and newcomers alike.







RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Photos: First Look at Janáčeks JENŮFA at Lyric Opera of Chicago Photo
Photos: First Look at Janáček's JENŮFA at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Janáček’s dramatic masterpiece Jenůfa will return to Lyric Opera of Chicago for the first time in more than 20 years, November 12 – 26, 2023. Check out production photos here!

2
The Peppermint Patties to Return to The Venus Cabaret Theater and Hey Nonny Live Music + L Photo
The Peppermint Patties to Return to The Venus Cabaret Theater and Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen

Get ready for two unforgettable evenings of holiday music and fun with The Peppermint Patties at The Venus Cabaret Theater and Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen. Christmas with The Peppermint Patties features special guests The Feathered Beaus and pianist Michael Oldham.

3
Video: Get a First Look at Citadel Theatres SHE LOVES ME Photo
Video: Get a First Look at Citadel Theatre's SHE LOVES ME

Get a first look at Citadel Theatre's production of SHE LOVES ME!

4
Review: BEETLEJUICE IS THE GHOST WITH THE MOST at Auditorium Theatre Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE IS THE GHOST WITH THE MOST at Auditorium Theatre

What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE IS THE GHOST WITH THE MOST at Auditorium Theatre?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Video
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Video
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mrs Claus! in Chicago Mrs Claus!
Apollo Theater (12/05-12/29)
Dante 360 in Chicago Dante 360
Athenaeum Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Chicago Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
Tad in 5th City in Chicago Tad in 5th City
Greenhouse Theater Center (2/01-3/02)
BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance in Chicago BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance
The Center for Performing Arts (3/28-3/30)
Books on the Chopping Block in Chicago Books on the Chopping Block
City Lit Theater (9/27-11/14)
Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts in Chicago Holiday Brass & Choral Concerts
St. Michael Church in Old Town (12/15-12/15)
The Daughter of the Regiment in Chicago The Daughter of the Regiment
Lyric Opera of Chicago - Civic Opera Building (11/04-11/25)
The Minutes in Chicago The Minutes
Edge of the Wood Theatre (11/03-11/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You