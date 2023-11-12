VIDEO: Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago

The production is running now through November 25, 2023.
In this excerpt from Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT, Bel Canto superstar Lawrence Brownlee (Tonio) displays his stratospheric singing in "Ah! mes amis" ("Ah, my friends"), celebrating that as a member of the regiment, he can now marry his love, Marie.
Watch the video below!
Donizetti's beloved comic opera The Daughter of the Regiment marches onto the Lyric Opera of Chicago stage for the first time in 50 years, now through November 25, 2023.
Also known by its French-language title La fille du régiment, this mashup of slapstick and romance stars two of the biggest names in all of opera: Lisette Oropesa in her Lyric debut and returning favorite Lawrence Brownlee. Filled with high-flying arias and raucous comedy, The Daughter of the Regiment is a must-see for devoted opera lovers and newcomers alike.
