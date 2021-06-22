Uptown Music Theater Of Highland Park Announces Live Show This Summer and Casting

Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park announces the cast for its first live, in-person production of 2021, Freckleface Strawberry, the Musical. Based on the beloved New York Times best-selling book by celebrated actress, Julianne Moore, the show is a fun and touching family musical.

The performances are held outdoors at Danny Cunniff Park, 3100 Trail Way, Highland Park, in a secluded, tree-surrounded parking lot. Ticket reservations are general admission and good for any performance. The performances are held on Saturdays and Sundays - July 24, 25, & 31, August 1 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. CDT.

Patrons are asked to bring their own mats or blankets for children and chairs for adults. Tickets are $10 per person and are now on sale at umthp.org.

The cast of Freckleface Strawberry, The Musical, take the families of young audiences inside of the book's pages with Freckleface and friends as they learn to "love the skin they're in." With the help of her loveable schoolmates, including an amazingly talented ballerina, a cutie jock, a charming ditz and a totally kooky teacher, Freckleface learns that everyone is different - and that's what makes everyone special.

The cast of Freckleface Strawberry includes: Korrine Yonan (Freckleface Strawberry), Emmie Ginsberg (Emily), Gemma Gardner (Ballet Girl), Brittany Vogel (Jane/Mother/Teacher), Al Katz-Mariani (Danny), Jason Sekili (Jake), and Henry Gessner (Harry).

The production team of Freckleface Strawberry includes: Debra Goldman (director); Marty Karlin (music director); Sarah Makkawy (choreographer); Sue Jacobson (assistant director); and Jamie Davidson (producer).

For more information, please visit www.umthp.org.