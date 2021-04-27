University Of Illinois At Champaign-Urbana MFA Class Of 2021 Digital Showcase

Th MFA Acting Class of 2021 at University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana premieres their digital showcase on May 5th!

The showcase will feature scenes, monologues, and songs performed by: Brandon Burditt, Rachael Fox, Erica Cruz Hernandez, Charence Higgins, Andrew Morrill, Nathan M. Ramsey, Daniel Rivera, Amy Toruño, and Danny Yoerges and will be available for streaming on their website, https://www.uiucmfashowcase.com.

Directed by department of Theatre Professor Aaron Muñoz, this all-digital showcase provides an easily sharable experience, for those who would otherwise not be able to view in person.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's MFA Acting Program is a conservatory-style program that combines intensive training and practical experiences with personalized coaching.

Alumni include Nick Offerman (Parks & Rec), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Theo Germaine (The Politician) & Jon Michael Hill (Steppenwolf ensemble member).

Professors include Daniel Sullivan, Aaron Muñoz, Nisi Sturgis, Robert Gerard Anderson, Lisa Gaye Dixon, Zev Steinrock, Allison Moody, J.W. Morrissette, Thomas Mitchell, Genesee Spridco, and Sarah Wigley.