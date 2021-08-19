UIS Performing Arts Center Announces COVID-19 Policies and Procedures for Fall Events

The UIS Performing Arts Center is adjusting operations as follows in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bryan Rives, director of UIS Performing Arts Services, announced today the safety measures the UIS Performing Arts Center is following to ensure the health and safety of its audiences, performers and staff.

"Our number one focus is always on safety and we feel our new Covid-related policies will help us continue to provide great arts and entertainment events for our community while ensuring a safe environment. We also realize that our 50% reduction in seating capacity in Sangamon Auditorium may exclude many members of our community from attending some great events we have in our lineup this fall."

Rives continued to say the policies and procedures will be continuously reevaluated as conditions in the community change but are expected to remain in place at least through the end of December. "We implore everyone who can do so to become fully vaccinated so that it is safe for us to operate at our full capacity."



Based on the latest information from the CDC and guidance from local health officials, the University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center is enacting the following policies and procedures related to COVID-19:

Requiring all event attendees regardless of age to show one of the following prior to admission:

1. Proof of a negative Covid-19 test result from a test taken within the two days prior to the event. UIS provides FREE saliva-based Covid-19 testing for all ages but a negative result from any valid testing site will do.

2. OR proof of full Covid-19 vaccination (including 2 weeks passing since final injection).



Face masks are required to be worn at all events during periods the CDC designates Sangamon County's Covid-19 transmission levels as "Substantial/High."



Additional Covid-19 Safeguards:

* Concession stands are closed until further notice. Personal bottled water is permitted in the venues.

* Airflow in Sangamon Auditorium will be increased during events. Patrons are encouraged to bring a light jacket or wrap. Use of fresh outside air will be maximized.

* Sangamon Auditorium event attendance is limited to 1,000 people which is 50% capacity.

* UIS Studio Theatre event attendance is limited to 30 people. Additionally, 6' separation will be maintained in the Studio Theatre seating area.

* Access to seating areas will open earlier than usual and patrons are encouraged to move from their transportation to their seats without lingering in the lobby area.

* Valet parking operations are suspended until further notice.

* Contactless ticketing is encouraged. Patrons may order tickets online at UISpac.com and can receie their tickets electronically.

* Event guides and program books previously issued to patrons will not be reused



Patrons are reminded when attending events at the UIS Performing Arts Center to:

* Bring their tickets

* Bring their proof of negative results from a Covid-19 test in the previous 2 days OR proof of full Covid-19 vaccination

* Bring their mask

* Bring $5 cash per vehicle for parking



Patrons are encouraged to consult https://uispac.com/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-updates immediately prior to attending any event for more information or to call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.