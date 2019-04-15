UIS Announces 2019-2020 Broadway Series; THE COLOR PURPLE, WAITRESS, and More

The University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center announces their 2019-2020 Madden Broadway Series. This series features 5 national touring productions that are new to the Sangamon Auditorium stage.





Long-time Broadway series subscriber Mrs. Peggy Madden of Decatur, Illinois, is this year's title sponsor. "It is a pleasure to support Broadway programming in our region," said Mrs. Madden, adding, "I am especially thrilled that UIS continues to look for ways to keep ticket prices affordable, including adding a $24 ticket option this year, considering how expensive these same shows are in New York these days." UIS Performing Arts Center Director Bryan Rives pointed out that the lower ticket price option was made possible due to the financial generosity of Mrs. Madden. "She is truly a great supporter of ours. Our overall costs continue to rise, but her personal support is the reason we are able to offer these lower ticket price options. A five-show subscription option for only $70 total is unheard of elsewhere. But Peggy made it all possible."



Beautiful - The Carol King Musical - Friday, October 18, 2019, 7:30 PM

Waitress - Friday, February 14, 2020, 8:00 PM

The Choir of Man - Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 7:30 PM

The Color Purple - Friday, April 10, 2020, 8:00 PM

The Play That Goes Wrong - Thursday, May 7, 2020, 7:30 PM



Beautiful - The Carole King Musical tells the Tony(r) and Grammy(r) Award-winning inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.



Inspired by the beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town. A baking contest and the town's new doctor may offer her a fresh start, but Jenna must summon the strength to rebuild her own life. Don't miss this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.



The Choir of Man - It's a party. It's a concert. It's a pint-filled good time set in a working pub that combines hair-raising harmonies, high-energy dance, and live percussion with foot-stomping choreography. The multi-talented cast of nine handsome blokes sings everything - pub tunes, folk, Broadway, classic rock - all to roof-raising heights. It's the best singing, dancing, stomping, pub crawl of a concert you'll ever attend! CHEERS!



The Color Purple is the 2016 Tony Award(r) winner for Best Musical Revival about a young woman's journey to love and triumph in the American South featuring a soul-raising, Grammy(r)-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues.



Broadway & London's award-winning smash comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, is "madcap mania with Monty Python in its blood" (Associated Press). This classic murder mystery gone awry is "a gut-busting hit" (The New York Times) and "tons of fun for all ages" (HuffPost)!



Series subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now. Single tickets are $89, $79, $69, $49, & $24. Subscribe to all 5 performances and save $100 per couple or $50 per person. Subscription packages start at just $70 per person. Orchestra seating and additional prime locations in other areas are available only by subscribing during the subscription sales period. Visit UISpac.com or call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160 for more information about a subscription or for single ticket sales.



UIS Performing Arts Center offers a variety of ways to stay up-to-date on event information - become a FRIEND of UIS Performing Arts Center or enroll in the free Email club for advanced event notices and exclusive pre-purchase opportunities, check out their website and/or our social media tools. If you would like to receive a copy of their Madden Broadway Series brochure, please call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.





