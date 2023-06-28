Tribute to Stephen Sondheim to Take Place at Arts On The Green in July

Raue Center’s Arts On The Green will celebrate the music of Tony and Grammy Award Winner Stephen Sondheim with a little musical tribute under the stars, featuring a talented cast of stage veterans Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Stephen Sondheim was a giant in American musical theatre. He won 8 Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2008), an Academy Award, 8 Grammy Awards, an Olivier Award, a Pulitzer Prize, a Kennedy Center Honor, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. On what would have been Stephen Sondheim’s 93rd birthday, an all-star cast of national touring artists are honoring him with a heartfelt evening of some of his most popular songs, including hits from “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Into the Woods,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and many more.

The evening stars Tiffany Gates, Mark Sanders, Kaity Paschetto, Zachary Linnert, Tommy Hensel, Jenna Payne, Kevin Pease, and Lisa Rock, a powerhouse entertainer and owner of Lisa Rock Entertainment. “Lisa Rock Entertainment is so excited to bring this incredibly talented group of artists together for a lovely evening of music celebrating Stephen Sondheim to the Arts on the Green.”

Tickets start at $25 ($17.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region’s citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter.