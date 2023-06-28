Tribute to Stephen Sondheim to Take Place at Arts On The Green in July

Hear hits from “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Into the Woods,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and many more.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

Tribute to Stephen Sondheim to Take Place at Arts On The Green in July

Raue Center’s Arts On The Green will celebrate the music of Tony and Grammy Award Winner Stephen Sondheim with a little musical tribute under the stars, featuring a talented cast of stage veterans Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Stephen Sondheim was a giant in American musical theatre. He won 8 Tony Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Tony in 2008), an Academy Award, 8 Grammy Awards, an Olivier Award, a Pulitzer Prize, a Kennedy Center Honor, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. On what would have been Stephen Sondheim’s 93rd birthday, an all-star cast of national touring artists are honoring him with a heartfelt evening of some of his most popular songs, including hits from “West Side Story,” “Company,” “Into the Woods,” “Sunday in the Park with George” and many more.

The evening stars Tiffany Gates, Mark Sanders, Kaity Paschetto, Zachary Linnert, Tommy Hensel, Jenna Payne, Kevin Pease, and Lisa Rock, a powerhouse entertainer and owner of Lisa Rock Entertainment. “Lisa Rock Entertainment is so excited to bring this incredibly talented group of artists together for a lovely evening of music celebrating Stephen Sondheim to the Arts on the Green.”

Tickets start at $25 ($17.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region’s citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudi Will Lead Steppenwolf Theatre Compa Photo
Grant Kennedy Lewis, Brandon Rivera and Jocelyn Zamudi Will Lead Steppenwolf Theatre Company's SANCTUARY CITY

 Steppenwolf Theatre Company will open its 48th season with the Chicago premiere of Sanctuary City, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok’s (Cost of Living, Ironbound) harrowing and hopeful tale of immigration and young love, directed by Steph Paul.

2
Chicagos Raven Theatre Company Names Sarah Slight as Artistic Director Photo
Chicago's Raven Theatre Company Names Sarah Slight as Artistic Director

Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has named Sarah Slight as Artistic Director, following her successful stewardship of the Company through its 40th season as Interim Artistic Director.

3
WICKER PARK FEST Announces Full 2023 Lineup Photo
WICKER PARK FEST Announces Full 2023 Lineup

The Wicker Park Bucktown Chamber of Commerce today announced the full lineup of music acts for Wicker Park Fest 2023, sponsored by Goose Island Beer Company.

4
ARE YOU GARBAGE?: STAY TRASHY TOUR Comes To The Den Theatre This November Photo
ARE YOU GARBAGE?: STAY TRASHY TOUR Comes To The Den Theatre This November

The Den Theatre today announced Are You Garbage?: Stay Trashy Tour, featuring Kevin Ryan and H. Foley for a night of stand-up comedy and a chance to ask your garbage questions on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video Photos & Video: First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Unsung Gershwin: The Hidden Gems of George & Ira
Venus Cabaret Theater at Mercury Theater Chicago (6/30-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (10/13-10/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hip Hop Nutcracker
Cadillac Palace Theatre (12/12-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bonfile - the AC/DC Tribute
Memorial Opera House (8/19-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Battle of the Bands Semi-Finals
Raue Center For The Arts (8/17-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Live In Concert
Cadillac Palace Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Millennium Park Residency
Jay Pritzker Pavilion (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant & Piggie's
The Marriott Theatre (7/14-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (3/23-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You