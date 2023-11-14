Tree House Humane Society Boards Otherworld Theatre's SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS

In a pawsitively purrfect partnership, Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier sci-fi and fantasy live theatre production company in North America, today announced that it will join forces with Tree House Humane Society to help Chicago’s cats find homes throughout the run of SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS, the family-friendly follow-up to 2022’s smash hit KITTIES IN SPACE.

The show runs December 8, 2023 - January 7, 2024 at Otherworld’s storefront venue, 3914 N. Clark St. Tickets ($15) are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org, with a percentage of the box office benefitting Tree House Humane Society.

SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS is a heartwarming adventure story that celebrates young people’s ability to solve problems by working together and using their imaginations.

On the Planet of the Cats, on Kitmas Eve, two young kittens make the mistake of answering a riddle, and making a request, of what appears to be an ancient Egyptian artifact. The kittens only wanted to get their Kitmas gifts early, but they find they have accidentally made their mother disappear. It turns out that the artifact is an AI device belonging to the Time Police, an AI device that will only function when its riddles are correctly answered. Defying the Time Police, who want their device back, Spooky and Whiskers set out to rescue their mother from the Mouse King, answering riddles and occasionally singing along the way, with interactive help from the audience. In the end, they must rescue Sandy Claws himself from a Time Police Time-Out, so that he can continue delivering gifts every Kitmas to all the kittens on the Planet of the Cats.

The show, directed by Carson Bartholomew & Belle Decker, is set in the universe created and written by John Enright, whose KITTIES IN SPACE played to packed houses and rave reviews at Otherworld Theatre in 2022.

The partnership also features an appearance by the Space Cats at Tree House’s Lights of Love: Whisker Wonderland celebration on December 9, 2023 at Tree House Humane Society (7225 N. Western Ave.). From 4 - 6:30 p.m., join Tree House, Otherworld, and animal lovers throughout the community as they come together to shine a light for loved ones past, present, and future. Lights of Love features a children’s choir, tours of the shelter, stuffed animal checkups, holiday crafts, and complimentary appetizers and beverages; the event is free to attend, with a suggested monetary or canned pet food donation.

SPACE CAT HOLIDAYS runs December 8, 2023 - January 7, 2024, with performances Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. (the show is dark on Sunday December 24). The show runs approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.otherworldtheatre.org; there are a limited number of Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance.