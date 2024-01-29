Trap Door's Trap Open Series Presents THE DELIVERY By Charlotte Jung

Trap Door Theatre will continue its Trap Open Series with the show The Delivery. Written by Charlotte Jung, The Delivery will play February 12-20, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773)-384-0494.

The cast includes Amy Jean Johnson, Juliana Liscio †, Emily Nichelson*, and Rio Ragazzone.

Sorting through an endless sea of boxes, Luce confronts her intense memories and unruly inner life locked up and stored away until now. A co-production with The Inclusive Playwright Project, The Delivery is an absurdist play touching on themes like fear, resistance and emancipation.

The production team includes Brandii Champagne (Assistant Director/Costume/Prop Design), Karen Martorano † (Assistant Prop Design), Dan Poppen (Sound Design), Marz Allswede (Stage Manager), Hannah Boutilier and Lynda Cortez (Understudies).

* Indicates Trap Door Company Member

† Indicates Inclusive Playwrights Project Member

Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W. Cortland St. Chicago, IL 60622

Dates: Monday, February 12 - Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Curtain Times: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8PM.

Tickets: $15. Tickets are currently available at Click Here or by calling (773) 384-0494.

Accessibility: The Monday, February 19th performance will include Audio Description and Open Captioning.

Plan your visit:

Free street parking is available.

Buses: #9 (Ashland), #50 (Damen), #72 (North), #73 (Armitage).

Metra: Clybourn metra stop.