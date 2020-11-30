Trap Door Theatre's DECOMPOSED THEATRE Opens This Week

This winter, Trap Door Theatre is collaborating with eight directors to create a series of episodes adapted from Matei Visniec's Decomposed Theatre Or The Human Trashcan. From Dec. 3, 2020, to Feb.4, 2021, a unique adaptation from Visniec's "dialogic spectacle of monologues" will be performed live on Zoom between the resident Chicago ensemble and an international group of guest performers and directors.

"Decomposed Theatre considers the fragments of a shattered mirror and the journey to restore the original object. Once, the mirror was perfectly whole: It reflected the heavens, the world, and all of our souls. Then it shattered. No one knows when, why, or how. The challenge before us now is to reconstruct that original, although no one has ever seen the mirror in its perfect state," Visniec says.

All performances will be approximately 25 minutes and live at 8 p.m. (CST) Doors open at 7:45 p.m. Each episode is available for streaming on Vimeo after the initial live performance, and a 15-minute meet-and-greet will follow each episode.

Tickets are $15, or $100 for all eight episodes, and available for purchase here: https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/decomposed-theatre/ One ticket grants admission to one performance. To see all eight, attendees will need to purchase a ticket for each week.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You