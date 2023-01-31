Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trap Door Theatre Presents the US Premiere of JOAN AND THE FIRE in March

Performances run March 9 â€“ April 15, 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023 

Trap Door Theatre will continue its 29th season with the US premiere of Joan and the Fire, Matei ViÅŸniec's playful and timely piece about revisionist history's effect on the iconic figure of Joan of Arc. Directed by Nicole Wiesner, Joan and the Fire will play March 9 - April 15, 2023 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773) 384-0494. The press opening is Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

The cast includes Carolyn Benjamin, Cat Evans, Lauren Fisher, Juliet Kang Huneke, Emily Lotspeich, Emily Nichelson, Tia Pinson, and Manuela Rentea.

Joan and the Fire examines the way in which history is constantly being rewritten to better serve those in power. When a group of performers staging their take on the myth of Joan of Arc are met by the myth herself, it becomes a battle of epic proportions to save history as Joan and the players each fight to tell their version of the story.

Following the successes of Trap Door's productions of How to Explain the History of Communism to Mental Patients, Occidental Express, and many other plays written by Matei ViÅŸniec, Managing Director Nicole Wiesner directs this newly translated ViÅŸniec piece exclusively commissioned for Trap Door Theatre.

The production team includes David Lovejoy (Assistant Director), Miguel Long (Choreographer), Anna Klos (Stage Manager), J. Michael Griggs (Scenic Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Danny Rockett (Original Music and Sound Designer), Bill Gordon (Fight Choreographer), ZsÃ³fia Ã–tvÃ¶s (Makeup and Hair Designer), Milan Pribisic (Dramaturg), Ember Sappington (Dramaturg), and Michal Janicki (Graphic Designer).




Multi-Grammy award winning band and Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago announced today that they will be performing in Springfield at UIS Performing Arts Center on Saturday, June 17th.
Writers Theatre will continue its 2022/23 Season with the Tony Award-winning musicalÂ Once, based on the 2007 film written and directed by John Carney.Â 
Congo Square Theatre Company will present the World Premiere of How Blood Go by Cleveland-based playwright Lisa Langford, a provocative â€“ and wholly topical â€“ story of two family members who are subject to medical experiments without their consent, 50 years apart.
After selling out six performances,Â The Den Theatre has announced comedianÂ Ashley GavinÂ has added two additional performances onÂ Sunday, February 26 at 6 pm & 8:15 pmÂ onÂ TheÂ Heath Mainstage.

