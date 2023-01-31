Trap Door Theatre Presents the US Premiere of JOAN AND THE FIRE in March

Trap Door Theatre will continue its 29th season with the US premiere of Joan and the Fire, Matei ViÅŸniec's playful and timely piece about revisionist history's effect on the iconic figure of Joan of Arc. Directed by Nicole Wiesner, Joan and the Fire will play March 9 - April 15, 2023 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at trapdoortheatre.com or by calling (773) 384-0494. The press opening is Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

The cast includes Carolyn Benjamin, Cat Evans, Lauren Fisher, Juliet Kang Huneke, Emily Lotspeich, Emily Nichelson, Tia Pinson, and Manuela Rentea.

Joan and the Fire examines the way in which history is constantly being rewritten to better serve those in power. When a group of performers staging their take on the myth of Joan of Arc are met by the myth herself, it becomes a battle of epic proportions to save history as Joan and the players each fight to tell their version of the story.

Following the successes of Trap Door's productions of How to Explain the History of Communism to Mental Patients, Occidental Express, and many other plays written by Matei ViÅŸniec, Managing Director Nicole Wiesner directs this newly translated ViÅŸniec piece exclusively commissioned for Trap Door Theatre.

The production team includes David Lovejoy (Assistant Director), Miguel Long (Choreographer), Anna Klos (Stage Manager), J. Michael Griggs (Scenic Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Danny Rockett (Original Music and Sound Designer), Bill Gordon (Fight Choreographer), ZsÃ³fia Ã–tvÃ¶s (Makeup and Hair Designer), Milan Pribisic (Dramaturg), Ember Sappington (Dramaturg), and Michal Janicki (Graphic Designer).