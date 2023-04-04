Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Trap Door Theatre Presents The US Premiere Of BOWIE IN WARSAW

Performances run Thursday, May 18 –Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Trap Door Theatre Presents The US Premiere Of BOWIE IN WARSAW

Trap Door Theatre will round out its 29th season with the US premiere of Bowie in Warsaw, Dorota Masłowska's absurd comedy about freedom of self expression in Soviet era Poland. This new translation by Soren Gauger was exclusively commissioned for Trap Door Theatre. Directed by guest director from Poland Paweł Świątek, Bowie in Warsaw will play May 18 - July 1, 2023 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by calling (773)-384-0494. The press opening is on opening night, Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

The women of Warsaw tremble with the rumor of a strangler on the prowl... Set in the landscape of a true crime story from 1970's Poland, Bowie In Warsaw is an absurd comedy about the repression of self expression and love in a Soviet era Poland. Playwright Dorota Masłowska creates an atomic-era Polish landscape, which might even inspire a visit from David Bowie himself.

Trap Door is honored to invite Polish director Paweł Świątek to direct our third Dorota Masłowska play after our successful productions of A Couple of Poor Polish Speaking Romanians and No Matter How Hard We Try. Dorota Masłowska is one of Poland's most exciting and influential young novelists and playwrights.


The production team includes Anna Klos (Stage Manager), Merje Veske (Scenic Designer), Richard Norwood (Lighting Designer), Rachel Sypniewski (Costume Designer), Danny Rockett (Original Music and Sound Designer), Syd Genco (Makeup and Hair Designer), Milan Pribisic (Dramaturg), Emily Townley (Dramaturgy Intern), Tom McLees (Production Intern), and Michal Janicki (Graphic Designer).




Chicago Shakespeare Theater Marks Shakespeares Birthday This Month Photo
Chicago Shakespeare Theater Marks Shakespeare's Birthday This Month
As the world commemorates William Shakespeare's 459th birthday this April, Chicago Shakespeare Theater will celebrate the Bard with multiple events throughout the month. The Theater will honor the legacy of Founding Artistic Director Barbara Gaines with the Spirit of Shakespeare Award, which will be presented at a fundraising event at the Theater's home on Navy Pier on Monday, April 24, 2023.
M.A.D.D. Rhythms Makes Its Auditorium Debut This April, Plus Upcoming Events Announced! Photo
M.A.D.D. Rhythms Makes Its Auditorium Debut This April, Plus Upcoming Events Announced!
M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Chicago's premier tap collective, continues its 22nd year with the Company's debut at the historic Auditorium Theatre, April 22, the return of National Tap Day Weekend, May 20 and 21, monthly tap jams, community events, classes and more.
AstonRep Theatre Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Month Photo
AstonRep Theatre Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Month
AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho's insightful play about language and love, directed by Company Member Dana Anderson*, playing April 28 – May 28, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago.
Raue Center is Accepting Submissions For Battle of the Bands Photo
Raue Center is Accepting Submissions For Battle of the Bands
 Calling all bands! Battle of the Bands rocks the Raue! Do you have what it takes? The ultimate battle of the bands is here! This is your chance to show us your music. Are you in a band or ensemble or a solo musician? In a duet, or trio? The Raue wants to hear from you! 

More Hot Stories For You


AstonRep Theatre Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This MonthAstonRep Theatre Presents THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE This Month
April 6, 2023

AstonRep Theatre Company will conclude its 15th and final season with The Language Archive, Julia Cho's insightful play about language and love, directed by Company Member Dana Anderson*, playing April 28 – May 28, 2023 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theatre, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave. in Chicago.
Raue Center is Accepting Submissions For Battle of the BandsRaue Center is Accepting Submissions For Battle of the Bands
April 6, 2023

 Calling all bands! Battle of the Bands rocks the Raue! Do you have what it takes? The ultimate battle of the bands is here! This is your chance to show us your music. Are you in a band or ensemble or a solo musician? In a duet, or trio? The Raue wants to hear from you! 
Cast Revealed For Teatro Vista's DREAM KINGCast Revealed For Teatro Vista's DREAM KING
April 6, 2023

Teatro Vista, Chicago’s premier Latine theater, today announced the cast of upcoming silent musical THE DREAM KING, created by ensemble member Marvin Quijada and co-directed by ensemble member Sandra Marquez and Alice da Cunha. 
Chicago Puppet Fest to Present Living Room Tour Benefit ShowsChicago Puppet Fest to Present Living Room Tour Benefit Shows
April 5, 2023

Hot on the heels of the 5th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, its largest and most successful ever, the Chicago Puppet Fest is pulling strings again this spring, dangling two delightful opportunities for Chicago audiences to enjoy the art and craft of contemporary puppetry.
HOT DISH! Returns to the Den Theater This MonthHOT DISH! Returns to the Den Theater This Month
April 5, 2023

Hot Dish!, the comedy cooking and interview show, returns to The Den Theater on April 16, 2023. Chicago comedians Lauren Hooberman, Colleen Brennan, and Amy Sumpter, welcome Patti Vasquez, a Chicago comedian, writer, actor, talk show host, consultant, advocate, and policy advisor. 
share