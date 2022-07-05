Trap Door Theatre Announces 29th Season Featuring BOWIE IN WARSAW and More
The season will also feature Princess Ivona by Witold Gombrowicz and more.
Trap Door Theatre has announced its 29th season! The season will feature shows directed by Michael Mejia, Jenny Beacraft, Nicole Wiesner, and Pawel Swiatek.
The shows this season will include:
The Ugly One
Runs September 22 - October 20, 2022
Written by: Mariusz Von Mayenburg
Translated by: Maja Zade
Directed by: Ensemble Member Michael Mejia
Featuring Ensemble Members: Dennis Bisto, David Lovejoy, and Matty Robinson.
Lette was never concerned with his looks until his peers tell him he's the ugliest man in the world. The Ugly One is a quick witted comedy on beauty, ambition, and the brutality of capitalism.
Princess Ivona
Runs January 12 - February 18, 2023
Written by: Witold Gombrowicz
Translated by: Krystyna Griffith-Jones & Catherine Robins
Directed by: Guest director from Spain, Jenny Beacraft
Ivona, a woman of few words, is forcibly entangled into the intrigues of the court. Originally from Chicago, Jenny Beacraft returns from Spain to direct this meditation on status, cruelty, and desire.
Jeanne et le Feu
Runs March 9 - April 15, 2023
Written by: Matei Visniec
Translated by: Jeremy Lawrence
Directed by: Managing Director Nicole Wiesner
Jeanne et le Feu examines the way in which history is written and rewritten through a modern tale of the making of a martyr.
Bowie in Warsaw
Runs May 11 - June 17, 2023
Written by: Dorota Masłowska
Translated by: Soren Gauger
Directed by: Guest director from Poland, Pawel Swiatek
The women of Warsaw tremble with the rumor of a strangler on the prowl. Dorota Masłowska creates an atomic-era Polish landscape, which might even inspire a visit from David Bowie himself.
To learn more, visit: www.trapdoortheatre.com
Trap Door Theatre is committed to seeking out challenging and obscure works. Whether a forgotten European classic, an international project rarely seen in the United States, or an untarnished piece of American literature, Trap Door seeks diverse voices and presents them through innovative expression. They mix established and imaginative techniques to illustrate the absurdities of living in today's society.
Where: Trap Door Theatre, 1655 West Cortland St., Chicago, IL 60622