Tony Winner Renée Elise Goldsberry Makes Chicago Concert Debut

The Auditorium Theatre announces An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Making her Chicago concert debut at the Auditorium, Renée is best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton. She is a multi-gifted actress and singer who has delivered award winning performances both on Broadway and on screen. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 12 @ noon CST here or 312.341.2300.

For one night only, Renée performs a high-energy spiritual journey reminiscent of a good old-fashioned revival singing pop, soul, and Broadway classics.

Following the performance, there will be a celebration on the Auditorium Theatre's iconic stage with cocktails, buffet, desserts, and live music. All proceeds benefit the Auditorium Theatre, a non-profit National Historic Landmark.

Tickets are available for only the performance or the performance plus post-show party.

"We are honored to have Ms. Goldsberry make her Chicago concert debut on our historic stage for this special evening," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "She is an exceptionally talented performer, and I am thrilled to invite Chicagoans to see her live for the first time in the city."

Best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical phenomenon Hamilton, which received rave reviews across the board and has become a cultural touchstone for the ages. Renée's performance earned her a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award.