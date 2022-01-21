TimeLine Theatre Company Launches Search For New Executive Director

TimeLine Theatre Company has officially launched its national search for a new Executive Director, tapping Chicago-based Arts Consulting Group (ACG) to lead its recruitment effort.

TimeLine's Board, Company and staff will participate in ACG's search for a new executive leader, who will become the co-equal leader of the organization alongside Artistic Director PJ Powers. Together, they will guide TimeLine's strategic and financial direction, Board and staff development, productions, and its many other organizational goals.

To guide TimeLine's search, Arts Consulting Group has assembled a culturally diverse project team led by Jenna Deja and Delilah S. Norris, both Vice Presidents at ACG, to employ the firm's unique executive recruitment methodology and leverage its successful track record in the performing arts. Over the past 24 years, ACG has placed diverse and dynamic executive and artistic leaders at major non-profit institutions across the U.S., including Victory Gardens Theater, Stages Houston, Laguna Playhouse, San Antonio Public Theatre, and Long Wharf Theatre, among many others.

For TimeLine, ACG's executive job listing reads, in part, "The Executive Director will partner with the Artistic Director in advancing the overall success and sustainability of TimeLine" and "The Executive Director will embody and promote anti-racist policies and create an environment that is sustainably diverse, inclusive, and equitable, working across the organization and throughout the community to build strong relationships with individuals and institutions."

ACG collaborated closely with multiple members of the TimeLine community-internal and external, artists, staff and patrons, both individually and in small groups-to arrive at a final job description. For the full job listing, visit https://artsconsulting.com/employment/timeline-theatre-company-executive-director/.

"We are very excited to be able to partner with Arts Consulting Group to lead our search for a new Executive Director," said John Sterling, President of TimeLine's Board of Directors and Chief Strategy and Practice Development Officer, Chapman and Cutler, LLP. "We invited nearly a dozen qualified executive search firms to provide qualifications and background via a 'request for information' (ROI). In its initial response, ACG demonstrated an impressive track record as well as a strong alignment with TimeLine's values and commitment to diversity, inclusion, equity, and anti-racism. Ultimately, the search committee was unanimous in ranking ACG the strongest and best positioned firm to help TimeLine with this critical project. We are absolutely delighted to have such experienced and highly qualified professionals working on our behalf on this search."

"TimeLine has assembled a search committee to work closely with ACG that reflects the breadth of our organization, including prominent leaders from our Board, Company, and staff," added TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers. "TimeLine has always embraced a shared governance model with the Board and Company, and this unique partnership includes hiring executive leadership. We anticipate a transparent search process that embodies the collaborative nature of the organization to identify a strategic, innovative and visionary leader to become our Executive Director, partnering with me and our entire Board, Company and staff to advance the mission and goals of TimeLine."

TimeLine's Executive Director Search Committee members are John Sterling, Board President (co-chair); PJ Powers, Artistic Director (co-chair); Anne Voshel, Board Vice President; Michelle Boone, Board Member; Ron OJ Parson, Company Member; Anish Jethmalani, Company Member; Kellyn Henthorn, Audience Services Manager; and Tiffany Fulson, Artistic Producer of Innovative Partnerships.

In August 2021, TimeLine Managing Director Elizabeth K. Auman confirmed she will transition her responsibilities away from day-to-day management in order to focus exclusively on the project management necessary to guide TimeLine's ambitious new home development in Uptown. In her new role as Director of New Home Development, Auman will continue to invest in the future of TimeLine by focusing exclusively on the critical task of opening TimeLine's new, permanent home for artists, audiences, and community members. To that end, Auman will oversee financial management, government relations, oversight of legal issues, and operational transition, from move-in to the anticipated debut of TimeLine's new home in early 2024.

TimeLine has long been bursting at the seams of its current leased home located at 615 W. Wellington Avenue in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood, where the theatre has been in residence since 1999. In December 2018, TimeLine announced the purchase of property at 5033-35 North Broadway in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood to be the site of its new home. Plans feature an intimate black box theatre seating up to 250 audience members, expanded area for the immersive lobby experiences that are a TimeLine hallmark, new opportunities for education and engagement, room to allow audience members to arrive early and stay late for theatergoing experiences that extend far beyond the stage, and more. TimeLine is working with HGA as architect for its new home project.