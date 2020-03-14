TimeLine Theatre Company Cancels Remaining Performances of KILL MOVE PARADISE

TimeLine Theatre Company has issued a statement regarding coronavirus cancellations:

As we know you are aware, world events are moving very quickly in recent days, and TimeLine has closely monitored the news and remained mindful of all health precautions.

We want to let you know that in response to strong recommendations made by the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois, and in consultation with our peers in Chicago's theatre industry, we are following suit with other organizations and canceling all remaining performances of Kill Move Paradise, effective immediately.

While much in the news is about restricting gatherings at venues/events of 250 people or more, we are focused on doing everything we can to support the health and safety of all of our patrons. We feel we have an obligation to public health and to our audiences, staff, and artists to take this step.

We are deeply sorry to not be able to share Kill Move Paradise with more of Chicago. At this time, we hope that the schedule for our upcoming world premiere production of Relentless will be undisturbed. However, we will continue to monitor any developments with the COVID-19 pandemic and should any developments affect future production dates, we will let you know.





