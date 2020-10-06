TimeLine Theatre Company Announces Online Programming Inspired By CAMPAIGNS, INC.

TimeLine Theatre has announced online public programs and related virtual content inspired by its production of Campaigns, Inc. by Will Allan.

Developed through TimeLine's Playwrights Collective, Campaigns, Inc. had been scheduled to receive its world premiere as TimeLine's 2020-21 season opener this fall, directed by Nick Bowling, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered theatres worldwide.

Set in 1934, Campaigns, Inc. follows The Jungle novelist Upton Sinclair as he is challenged in his bid to be the first Democratic governor of California, exposing a timely true story about the power that persuasion, deceit, and perception hold in the U.S. electoral system. A political story that goes behind-the-scenes of a tainted campaign, Campaigns, Inc. reveals a notable early example of "fake news" and how it has come to impact our political arena now.



"Our production may be delayed, but we can start the conversation," said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers.

Campaigns, Inc. virtual events include:



Two-session class exploring a dramaturgical approach to fake news led by dramaturgs Maren Robinson and Katie Jacobsen

BEYOND THE 'LINE: CULTIVATE YOUR "NAVIGATING THE NEWS" SUPERPOWER

A Dramaturgical Approach to Fake News

Tuesday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 20 | 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (CDT)

Class sessions held virtually via live Zoom video conference

In these days of "fake news," click-bait, and news bubbles, the ability to be a critical consumer of media is more essential than ever. This two-part workshop trains students in a variety of techniques for analyzing pieces of media in this election year, covering topics such as media ownership, journalistic good practice, distinguishing opinion programs, satire, bias, and fact-checking tools. We'll cover the history of news manipulation, and offer tools and practice that will give participants greater confidence as they navigate today's media landscape.

Cost for this Beyond the 'Line class is $40 (inclusive of fees), and a limited number of spots are available. Discounts for current TimeLine subscribers and a limited number of scholarships are available. For information and to register, visit timelinetheatre.com.



Campaigns, Inc. playwright Will Allan will participate in The Journey From The Jungle to "The Swamp," a live virtual event on Wednesday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. exploring early examples of "fake news" and how we got from there to today's political climate.



FREE one-night-only online discussion event

THE JOURNEY FROM THE JUNGLE TO "THE SWAMP"

A Conversation Inspired by Campaigns, Inc.

Wednesday, October 21 | 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. (CDT)

Streaming live on YouTube (youtube.com/timelinetheatre)

This live virtual event will feature playwright Will Allan, dramaturg Maren Robinson and other special guests in a panel discussion exploring a notable early example of "fake news" and how we got from there to today's political climate, moderated by TimeLine Company Member Anish Jethmalani. The event will also feature scenes from the play performed by cast members Charles Andrew Gardner, Terry Hamilton, Larry Baldacci, and Tyler Meredith.

This event is FREE. While reservations are not required, they are encouraged. All who make reservations will receive a direct YouTube link in advance of the event. For information and reservations, visit timelinetheatre.com.



A virtual wine tasting in partnership with BottlesUp! Chicago

Take Home Wine Tasting

Wednesday, October 28 | 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (CDT)

Online conversation with BottlesUp experts held virtually via live Zoom video conference; take-home tasting kits available in advance

In honor of Campaigns, Inc., TimeLine is pleased to partner with Lakeview East's BottlesUp! for a Take Home Tasting. Sign up to pick-up your pre-packaged flight at the shop (located at 3164 N. Broadway in Chicago), or just attend the FREE Zoom gathering to hear about the wines.

Take-home tasting kits available from BottlesUp! for $10; attend the Zoom conversation for FREE. For more information and to purchase your tasting kit, visit timelinetheatre.com.

TimeLine's celebration of Campaigns, Inc. will also include related blog posts and social media content, including a series of voter education and get-out-the-vote messages in advance of the November 3 election.

It is 1934, and famous novelist Upton Sinclair is all but guaranteed to become the first Democratic governor of the state of California-until a young, unknown pair of consultants from the shadows of the challenger's campaign attempt to take him down. As Frank Merriam and Sinclair battle it out in the spotlight-seeking endorsements from the likes of Charlie Chaplin and FDR-Leone Baxter and Clem Whitaker work behind-the-scenes to methodically construct one of the most spectacular, unbelievable, and star-studded smear campaigns ever.

Based on the true story of Baxter and Whitaker, who formed the first political consulting firm in U.S. history, Campaigns, Inc. is a hysterical and jaw-dropping inside look at the underbelly of politics through the lens of two of the undeniable founders of "fake news."

"Basically, I just want to draw attention to how ridiculous all of this was, how long ago that all of this started," said playwright Will Allan. "We're still seeing this behavior, and we know about it."



