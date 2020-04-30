TimeLine Theatre Announces Online Revival Of TO MASTER THE ART

TimeLine Theatre is thrilled to announce that it will offer a new streaming production of its smash hit To Master the Art, a story that recalls the adventure and romance of Julia and Paul Child's journey of discovery to Paris during the 1950s.

Remote view performances of To Master the Art, featuring a "magnificent" and "not to be missed" (Chicago Tribune) lead performance by Karen Janes Woditsch as Julia Child, written by William Brown and Doug Frew and directed by William Brown, will run May 12-June 7, 2020.

Patrons in Chicago and beyond are able to purchase tickets for a specific date and time, just like a live performance; however, they will have a one-week window starting with that performance date to complete their one-time viewing. One hour before curtain time for their purchased performance, ticketholders will receive a link and password, which will expire seven days later.

Remote view tickets go on sale Monday, May 4 at 12 p.m. for $15 or $25 (pay-what-you-will, inclusive of all ticketing fees), for performances running Tuesday, May 12 through Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Tickets are organized similar to a regular performance schedule: Tuesdays through Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Patrons are then able to stream their performance anytime within a one-week window that begins with the performance date and time purchased. Only 99 tickets are available for each streamed performance, reflecting the number of seats in TimeLine's theatre.

With the flexibility to complete their viewing within one week, patrons are encouraged to purchase for the earliest date available to ensure that as many people as possible will have an opportunity to enjoy this production.

For remote view tickets and information, visit timelinetheatre.com or call the TimeLine Box Office at (773) 281-8463 x6. Please note that TimeLine's Box Office is currently working remotely and staff may need to return messages rather than answer calls directly.

"We are thrilled to share this important piece of TimeLine's history-one of our most successful and beloved productions," Artistic Director PJ Powers said. "With everyone sheltered in place, we are inspired by Julia Child's passion for creating and sharing joy within our own homes. And although we cannot wait until we are able to perform live in our theater again, we are delighted to have the opportunity to share this love letter of a play once more. I bet Julia would agree, it should be enjoyed with a good glass (or bottle) of wine and a dinner made with love and care, plus an appreciation for living life as fully as Julia taught us."





