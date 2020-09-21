Timber Lake Playhouse Announces Virtual Programming

REMOTE CONTROL Stars Max Major Of America's Got Talent.

Timber Lake Playhouse, the professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois has announced their next virtual offering in a season where coming together at the theatre isn't possible. "Our interactive virtual experiences began with the Virtual GALA last month," said Dan Danielowski, TLP's Executive Director. "These shows will continue to connect our audiences with TLP at a time when it's prudent to keep our real theatre doors closed." TLP's next offering is Remote Control starring mentalist, Max Major, currently on America's Got Talent, in a hands-on-insane magic show.

TLP has partnered with Chad Rabinovitz of IN THE BOX ENTERTAINMENT to bring this show to the TLP audience. All shows are ticketed live performances that will entertain audiences as Max comes into your home - virtually, of course. Their goal is to create an iteration of live theatre that benefits specifically from being digital. "We're not putting our art form on Zoom," states Rabinovitz. "We're creating an art form for Zoom."

You'll take part in this ground-breaking LIVE Show from the comfort of your own home, where world-renowned mentalist (and current contestant on America's Got Talent), Max Major, will literally get inside your head through the screen. With an uncanny ability to predict thoughts and control the actions of others, this "real-life Sherlock Holmes," leads at-home audiences through an intimate and fully interactive journey. Together they discover the power of virtual connection made possible through hypnosis and mentalism.

Much like your GALA Party Box, the intrigue kicks off before the show even begins when each participant receives a special package in the mail - the contents of which cannot be revealed until Max gives the word...

"I am very excited to be able to offer virtual programming for TLP audiences as we navigate through these difficult times," said Paul Stancato, TLP Artistic Director. Remote Control is a fun and thoroughly entertaining interactive event and I know our audiences are going to love it!"

Tickets to Remote Control are $40 and are available online or through the TLP Box Office. Your ticket includes the Magic Box delivered to your home before the performance and a link to the show. Visit the TLP website at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org to purchase tickets or for more information, or call the Box Office at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and will be open through October 2.

Shows View More Chicago Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You