Tim Allen to Perform at Hard Rock Live in January

Comedian Tim Allen is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, January 27, 2024. Doors open at 7 p.m. General on sale begins this Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Tim Allen was the star of the hit sitcom "Last Man Standing" which was revived by the FOX network for its 7th season after airing for six seasons on ABC. The 9th season of the series premiered in January 2021.

Allen reprised his role as Buzz Lightyear in Disney's "Toy Story 4," with Tom Hanks, Keanu Reeves, Tony Hale, Annie Potts, Christina Hendricks, and Keegan-Michael Key. The film opened #1 at the box office on June 21, 2019.

In 2017, he starred in the Netflix dark comedy "El Camino Christmas" with Vincent D'Onofrio, Luke Grimes and Dax Shepard.

Allen continues to perform stand-up shows to sold-out crowds across the country. He honed his talents as a stand-up comic throughout the eighties, providing the perfect lead-in to his highly successful ABC television series "Home Improvement" where he garnered a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy nomination, and was honored with the People's Choice Award for "Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series" for an unprecedented eight years in a row.

During "Home Improvement's" run at the top of the prime-time charts, Tim revisited his comedy roots with a successful national concert tour. He also found time to pen his first book about the male perspective, Don't Stand Too Close to a Naked Man, topping the New York Times Bestseller List. This was followed by his second bestseller I'm Not Really Here focusing on midlife, family and quantum physics.

Tickets for Tim Allen go on sale on Friday, October 6, at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets start at $69.50. This show is all reserved seating. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2268298®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fevent%2F05005F3B874B1047?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana:

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind Coffee Shop, and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Live:

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.