Tickets to KINKY BOOTS at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre on Sale This Week

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Single Tickets for Kinky Boots National Tour in Chicago will go on sale on Friday, April 10. Kinky Boots will play Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre for a limited two-week engagement, June 9 – 21.

Following its world premiere in Chicago in 2012, Kinky Boots went on to win the Tony, Grammy, and London’s Olivier Awards for Best Musical, captivating and entertaining audiences around the world with a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, book by four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein, and original direction and Tony-winning choreography by Jerry Mitchell.

Based on true events, Kinky Boots follows the journey of two people with nothing in common… or so they think. Charlie Price reluctantly inherits his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work together to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they realized and discover that you change the world when you change your mind.