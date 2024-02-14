Tickets Go On Sale This Week For CHICAGO SINGS BROADWAY POP II

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 15 for Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II, the return of its annual fundraising concert, Monday, April 15, at the House of Blues Chicago, 329 N Dearborn St, co-directed by Porchlight’s Artistic Director Michael Weber and Producing Artistic Associate Frankie Leo Bennett, choreographed by Clayton Cross with David Fiorello as music director. This concert, with a new program of music, includes live performances by Chicago music theatre’s best loved artists, the presentation of the 2024 Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago to Roberta Duchak and more. Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II offers attendees two ways to participate in this unforgettable night: a Main Floor ticket, $200 per person, includes table seating on the main floor and access to the VIP cocktail hour with complimentary drinks and appetizer buffet before the performance and a Balcony ticket, $75 per person, hosted by the Porchlight Young Professionals, includes a standing-room spot on the first balcony and two drink tickets. In addition, a limited number of box seats are available for sponsors. Tickets and sponsorships will be available beginning Thursday, Feb. 15, at 12 p.m. at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Back by popular demand with an all-new program, this year’s Chicago Sings Broadway Pop II dives into more Broadway songs that have found their way onto the popular music charts and popular songs that have been heard on Broadway including All Shook Up, The Bodyguard, Chess, Back to the Future, On Your Feet, The Wiz and others.

“The response to last year’s Chicago Sings Broadway Pop was so overwhelmingly positive that we had to give Porchlight’s audience what they were asking for - more,” said Executive Director Jeannie Lukow. “This night is one of my favorites in our season as we join Porchlight’s supporters and new friends celebrating Roberta Duchak with many of Chicago’s best entertainers performing songs that we all know from Broadway history and the Pop charts.”