Tickets For DOUBLE VISION At The Chicago Musical Theatre Festival On Sale Now

Tickets are now available for Double Vision, a new sci-fi comedy musical. Double Vision makes its Midwest premiere at the 2020 Chicago Musical Theatre Festival--an original show of galactic proportions, Double Vision turns musical theatre on its head with science fiction inspirations, queer- and POC-centered narratives, and an 80s rock-inspired score.

The cast features Ryan Frenk, Stephanie Fongheiser, Nina Jayashankar, Gina Martin, Ethan Carlson, and Brian Pember. The creative and production team includes direction by Zach Barr, music and vocal direction by Justin Cavazos, scenic design and technical direction by Ryan Jones, costume design by Jazmin Aurora Medina, properties design by Joy Ahn, stage management by Erin Collins, production by Olivia Popp, and graphic design by Olivia Sy.

Tickets are $25 and are available now at doublevisionthemusical.com, emailing info@doublevisionthemusical.com, or by calling the box office at (312) 646-0975. Festival passes (eight tickets for the price of seven) are also available. $15 tickets are available through Chicago Theatre Week 2020 starting January 14; visit chicagotheatreweek.com for more details. Tickets may be purchased through the day of each performance or at the theatre before each performance.





