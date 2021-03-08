Third Eye Announces 2021 Season In Honor Of International Women's Day

Third Eye Theatre Ensemble has announced its 8th season, which looks back at the historical life of Ada Lovelace: the daughter of Lord Byron, a wife and mother, a mathematician, and the first computer programmer. Her story is told in the Midwestern premiere of Kamala Sankaram's The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace.



This opera pulls back the curtain on the life of a 19th century woman who is born into a familiar world where women are bound by societal expectations. In this short 40 minute work, we catch a glimpse of a real woman, not an archetype. We see a mathematical genius perpetually eclipsed by the shadow of her scandal-ridden father and constrained by the expectations of how a woman ought to behave. Yet through it all, we see a woman determined to write her own story and forge her own path.



The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace reminds us that society advances as a whole when we remove barriers for others. How many brilliant minds have been left unrecognized, simply because they were not allowed to be in the room? This year, we choose to honor one of the many women who paved the way to make it possible for women to participate in all levels of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The Infinite Energy of Ada Lovelace will be performed with string quartet and piano at The Edge Theater on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 17th through October 5th.



Third Eye Theatre Ensemble strives to champion new or seldom performed operatic works that inspire conversation, while advocating for human rights and social justice. For more information, please visit www.thirdeyete.com or email info@thirdeyete.com.