Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Announces Spring Concert Series With An Emphasis On Engaging And Expanding Community

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre announced additional programming coming to the Howard Street Theatre this April and May. The company will host Northwestern students and alumni, the arts service organization Ring of Keys, along with the return of the Trans Voices Cabaret and Belting for Life.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming such a diverse group of partners to present their work at Theo," says Producing Director Christopher Pazdernik. "Nomadic and emerging performing arts companies are so often challenged to find spaces that can serve their needs and the intimacy and flexibility of Theo is filling that gap. As we continue to make Evanston our home, we are proud to swing open our doors to be in service to these organizations that share our vision of what community means."

To kick off the series, on Tuesday April 11 at 7:30 p.m., Northwestern students and alumni will present an in-concert version of Abandon All Hope: A Musical Comedy, an uproariously funny theatrical take on Dante's Inferno. Following the release of the cast recording last fall, this performance will feature all 12 songs from the original cast album that follows the bewildered Florentine poet as he finds himself at the reins of Hell in Satan's stead. This event is one-night only, and tickets are $20 general admission.

Following a successful event in December, Trans Voices Cabaret returns to Theo for a one-night only performance on Monday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. Trans Voices Cabaret is inspired by the sold-out New York City concert series and features a rotating lineup of local transgender and non-binary performers. Tickets are $25 and available now. Performers will be announced soon.

Ring of Keys is an artist services organization that fosters community and visibility for musical theatre artists - onstage and off - who self-identify as queer women, transgender, and gender non-conforming artists. Theo welcomes the group on Sunday, May 14 for a 7:00pm performance of Queering the Canon, featuring many well-known Broadway favorites. Tickets are $30 and available now.

Finally, Theo celebrates the return of Chicago's favorite evening of big voices for a cause with the 8th annual Belting for Life benefit concert event on May 15. In support of the AIDS Foundation Chicago, Theo's very own Producing Director, Jeff Award-winning director and HIV+ activist Christopher Pazdernik presents the beloved event, featuring award-winning musical theater voices performing Broadway and pop songs. Enjoy a night of sensational singing with 100% of the proceeds benefiting AFC. Tickets will be on sale soon through the AIDS Foundation Chicago.

To learn more and purchase online, visit theo-u.com/special-events. To purchase via phone, call the Box Office at (773) 939-4101. Box Office Hours are Wednesday-Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.