Theatre Project Presents Virtual Production of THE SPIN

Interrobang Theatre Project is pleased to launch its eleventh season with The Spin, a virtual dark comedy ripped from the headlines, written and directed by Spenser Davis and commissioned by ITP.

The Spin will stream via BroadwayWorld from October 30 - November 22, 2020. Tickets ($15) are currently available at interrobangtheatreproject.org. Press interested in reviewing the production should RSVP to david@drpublicrelations.com.

The Spin features Salar Ardebili* (Clark Megan), Tom Dacey Carr (Paul McGuire), Elise Marie Davis (Female News Anchor), Elana Elyce* (Deirdre Young), Sarah Gise* (April Henning), Matthew Martinez Hannon (Lorne Collier), Darren Jones (Campaign Commercial Narrator), Scott Sawa (Shawn Treadmore) and Laura Berner Taylor* (KC Pecarrero).

September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, The Spin is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium.

The production team includes Matthew Freer (videographer), LaVisa Angela Williams (costume design), Richie Vavrina* (production manager) and Shawn Galligan* (stage manager).

To learn more about ITP's monthly memberships, visit patreon.com/interrobangtheatreproject.

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.

