Theatre EVOLVE Unveils Cast Of Lauren Yee's THE HATMAKER'S WIFE

A magical tale of love, family, and home. Featuring a talented cast and crew.
POPULAR
Theatre EVOLVE has announced the cast and crew of their upcoming production of "The Hatmaker's Wife" by Lauren Yee, directed by Spencer Ryan Diedrick. "The Hatmaker's Wife" will run April 12th through May 4th, 2024 at the Raven Theatre.
"The Hatmaker's Wife" tells the story of a young woman who moves in with her partner expecting domestic bliss, but their new house reveals the magical tale of its previous inhabitants: an old hat-maker and his long-suffering wife, who runs away with his favorite hat. This sweet and surreal story bends time and space to redefine the idea of family, home, and true love itself.
The cast includes Scott Danielson (Hetchman), Ian Gabriel Gonzalez-Muentener (Meckel / US Hetchman), Daria Harper (Hetchman's Wife), Taylor B. Hill (Voice), Tristan Odenkirk (US Meckle / Gabe / Golem), Elise Soeder (Wall), Sarah Wisterman (Gabe / Golem), and Allyson Womack (US Hetchman's Wife / Voice).
The crew includes Evy Burch (Props Designer), Moises Diaz (Costume Designer), Spencer Ryan Diedrick (Director), Morgan Dudaryk (Sound Designer), Rose Johnson (Scenic Designer), Gaby Labotka (Fight/Intimacy Director), Brenden Marble (Lighting Designer), Gabrielle Owens (Stage Manager), Kitty Phillips (Assistant Director/Dramaturg), and Lisa Troi Thomas (Casting Director).
Videos
|Ragtime in Concert
Highland Park Players (4/06-4/07)
|SOUL MIGRATION
The Center for Performing Arts (4/13-4/13)
|Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Peoria Civic Center (4/16-4/17)
|Peter Pan
James M. Nederlander Theatre (3/26-4/07)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
|On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Sangamon Auditorium (3/05-3/05)
|Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
|Chicago Tap Theatre
ECC Arts Center (2/10-2/10)
|On Your Feet
CIBC Theater (3/19-3/24)
|BIG LOVE
Chicago Dramatists (2/16-3/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You