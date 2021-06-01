Theater Wit To Return With Live Shows In August With MR BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY

Don't have a cow man, but Theater Wit in Chicago's Lakeview community announced today the return of live performances starting August 27, 2021 with a revival of one of its most acclaimed productions ever, Anne Washburn's smash hit: Mr. Burns, a post electric play.

Not only is Wit presenting an open-ended revival of one of its most popular shows in its history, the post-apocalyptic story and themes in Mr. Burns couldn't be more of-the-moment as society emerges from a pandemic that shut down the world as we knew it for more than a year.

In addition to reopening in August with Mr. Burns, Theater Wit also announced two Chicago premieres to round out its three-play, 2021-22 season:

The Chicago premiere of Matthew Lombardo's new seasonal comedy Who's Holiday!, about a booze-guzzling, cigarette-smoking adult Cindy Lou Who reminiscing about the fateful night she met The Grinch.

Hurricane Diane by Theater Wit favorite Madeleine George. Her hilarious look at society's collective blind eye to climate change, centered around a butch lesbian gardener in New Jersey who also just might be the Greek god Dionysus, will receive its Chicago premiere at Theater Wit in spring 2022.

"529 days after our last live performance, I am thrilled to welcome artists and audiences back to live theater with three comedies that reclaim joy from calamity and remind us how our best moments as humans emerge from crises at the personal and global level," said Theater Wit Artistic Director Jeremy Wechsler.

Theater Wit is located at 1229 N. Belmont Ave., in the Belmont Theatre District in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets for Mr. Burns, a post-electric play will go on sale mid-summer. Stay tuned for casting and other exciting production updates.

For tickets and information, visit TheaterWit.org or call (773) 975-8150.