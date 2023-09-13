The Saint Sebastian Players Perform NUNSENSE Next Month

Performances take place October 20–November 12, 2023.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 1 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 2 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff Photo 3 Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 4 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

The Saint Sebastian Players Perform NUNSENSE Next Month

The Saint Sebastian Players’ 42nd season opens with the hilarious musical spoof Nunsense by Dan Goggin. Performances take place October 20–November 12, 2023 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).
 
The Little Sisters of Hoboken are trying to manage a fundraiser show—set in the lower level of a church, like SSP’s theater—so they can bury the rest of their sisters, who were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). The show has been updated with new jokes, additional lyrics, updated arrangements and more.
 
Directing Nunsense is SSP company member Sean Michael Barrett, who was Jeff-nominated for directing last season’s production of Boeing-Boeing; he also directed SSP’s Born Yesterday the previous season and Coffee in Limbo for SSP’s 10-Minute Play Festival. His other directing credits include Seussical for Footlight Players and Lend Me A Tenor and Nunsense for The Acorn Project. SSP company members in the cast include Karyn Louise Doerfler and Lauren Miller; Kay Flynn, Heidi Hansfield and Allison Ristaino make up the rest of the cast. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Shelley DeHosse as choreographer, Paula Kenar as properties manager, Joshua Paul Wright as assistant director, Valerie Gerlock as social media manager and John Austin, Jim Masini and Nancy Pollock as producers. Also on the team is Ron Attreau as musical director, Sam Stephen as lighting designer and Sean Smyth as sound designer/stage manager.
 
SSP’s 42nd season continues in 2024 with Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen February 16–March 10 and Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon April 19–May 12.
 
SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago’s North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.
 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Maddow, Keegan-Michael Key and More to Join Chicago Humanities Photo
Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Maddow, Keegan-Michael Key and More to Join Chicago Humanities This Fall

From September 17th to November 16th, Chicago Humanities will host its annual Fall Festival, a dynamic lineup of over fifty events, presented across the city, from Evanston to the Loop to Hyde Park.

2
Megon Mcdonough and Fred Simon Pay Tribute to Burt Bachrach and Hal David at the Raue Cent Photo
Megon Mcdonough and Fred Simon Pay Tribute to Burt Bachrach and Hal David at the Raue Center

Enjoy an evening filled with some of the most beloved songs of the last five decades with What The World Needs Now, a powerful tribute to the music of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

3
MOTHERHOUSE Comes to Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Week Photo
MOTHERHOUSE Comes to Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Week

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble will remount the sold-out world premiere run of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

4
Andy Mientus to Star in JIM HENSONS EMMET OTTERS JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS in Chicago Photo
Andy Mientus to Star in JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS in Chicago

A live theatrical adaptation of “Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas” is making its Chicago debut this holiday season, November 14-December 31, 2023. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE Video
Tatiana Wechsler Sings From World Premiere of PENELOPE
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Saturday's Children
First Flight Theatre Company (9/30-10/01)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stomp
Broadway Playhouse (12/13-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy
The Marriott Theatre (8/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Citadel Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SOUL MIGRATION
The Center for Performing Arts (4/13-4/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Punkie Johnson
Chicago Improv of Schaumburg (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell (8/14-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You