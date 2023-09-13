The Saint Sebastian Players Perform NUNSENSE Next Month

The Saint Sebastian Players’ 42nd season opens with the hilarious musical spoof Nunsense by Dan Goggin. Performances take place October 20–November 12, 2023 in the lower level of St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, Chicago (enter on Marshfield).



The Little Sisters of Hoboken are trying to manage a fundraiser show—set in the lower level of a church, like SSP’s theater—so they can bury the rest of their sisters, who were accidentally poisoned by the convent cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). The show has been updated with new jokes, additional lyrics, updated arrangements and more.



Directing Nunsense is SSP company member Sean Michael Barrett, who was Jeff-nominated for directing last season’s production of Boeing-Boeing; he also directed SSP’s Born Yesterday the previous season and Coffee in Limbo for SSP’s 10-Minute Play Festival. His other directing credits include Seussical for Footlight Players and Lend Me A Tenor and Nunsense for The Acorn Project. SSP company members in the cast include Karyn Louise Doerfler and Lauren Miller; Kay Flynn, Heidi Hansfield and Allison Ristaino make up the rest of the cast. The production team includes SSP company members Emil Zbella as set designer, Robert-Eric West as costume designer, Shelley DeHosse as choreographer, Paula Kenar as properties manager, Joshua Paul Wright as assistant director, Valerie Gerlock as social media manager and John Austin, Jim Masini and Nancy Pollock as producers. Also on the team is Ron Attreau as musical director, Sam Stephen as lighting designer and Sean Smyth as sound designer/stage manager.



SSP’s 42nd season continues in 2024 with Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen February 16–March 10 and Barefoot in the Park by Neil Simon April 19–May 12.



SSP began producing theatre in 1982 at its original home, the St. Sebastian parish, located at the corner of Halsted Street and Wellington Avenue on Chicago’s North Side. When the parish closed, SSP relocated to its current home, St. Bonaventure, at 1625 W. Diversey. During its history, the company has produced original and previously produced dramas, comedies and musicals; an annual 10-Minute Play Festival; original audience-participation mysteries for special events; and the Monologue Matchup Competition, as well as provided support for Sebastian Studio Projects produced by company members. For a complete production history, visit saintsebastianplayers.org/Production-History.

