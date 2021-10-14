The Young People's Theatre Of Chicago Announces Inaugural Season

The Young People's Theatre of Chicago (YPT) is proud to announce its Chicago debut with a workshop reading of an original children's musical, Peabody, The Science Fair Affair on Monday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m., a live production of Mo Willems' Knuffle Bunny, a Cautionary Musical, December 2 - 19, and a live production of Peabody, The Science Fair Affair, February 3 - 27, 2022. The workshop reading and all performances take place at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave. Tickets for the workshop reading of Peabody, The Science Fair Affair can be reserved by calling the box office and Knuffle Bunny tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 15. To purchase tickets or for more information on performances visit greenhousetheater.org or call the box office at 773.404.7336.

In residence at the historic Greenhouse Theater Center in the heart of Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood, the Young People's Theatre of Chicago offers both high-quality Theater for Young Audiences (TYA) productions, along with performance opportunities for children of all ages and backgrounds. YPT Founding Artistic Director Randy White has directed extensively in New York City and at regional theatres across the country. He was also Founding Artistic Director of Cardinal Stage Company in Bloomington, IN., where he inaugurated the company's extraordinarily successful "Cardinal for Kids" series.

White noted, "As we prepare for our inaugural season, YPT is focused on partnering with community organizations, parents, impassioned educators and local business leaders. These community partners will make it possible for local children of all ages - from toddlers to teenagers - to experience and participate in a wide range of transformative theatrical experiences."

The 2021 - 2022 Young People's Theatre of Chicago Season includes:

Peabody, The Science Fair Affair

Monday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.

Book by Glen Berger

Music and Lyrics by Morgan Taylor

Directed by Randy White

Peabody chronicles the scientific siftings of 11-year-old Alyssa Peabody, who is determined to figure out why her obstinate teenage brother is always in the family bathroom. Her attempt to answer the seemingly inane question: "How can a person pee so often?" sparks a series of adventures and mishaps and brings Alyssa into hilarious conflict with her wily science-fair nemesis Phillip and the President of the United States herself. Featuring timely visits from history's most eccentric and trailblazing scientists, Peabody begins as a simple investigation of sodas and sports drinks and turns into an eye-opening and ultimately heroic journey into the heart of the scientific process.

Peabody's book is by Glen Berger, whose plays include Underneath the Lintel (450 performances Off-Broadway, 350 productions worldwide) and TV credits include two Emmy Awards and 200+ episodes for children's series. Glen was the co-bookwriter for Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark (directed by Julie Taymor with music by Bono and Edge of U2). His memoir Song Of Spider-Man-the harrowing tale of Turn Off the Dark's creation-was published by Simon & Schuster. Music and lyrics are by Grammy-nominated composer Morgan Taylor, the creator of the popular multimedia Gustafer Yellowgood project. In addition to his off-Broadway work, Morgan has toured and/or worked with Wilco, Duncan Sheik, Lisa Loeb, etc.

The reading is free and open to the public. Tickets are available in person at the box office or by calling (773) 404-7336.

Knuffle Bunny, A Cautionary Musical

December 2 - 19

Press Performance: Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.

Book and Lyrics by Mo Willems

Composer by Michael Silversher

Direction by Randy White

Music Direction by David Zizic

Choreography by Tuesdai B. Perry

Set Design by Lauren M. Nichols

Costume Design by Caitlin McLeod

Lighting Design by Brandon Wardell

Puppet Design by Kat Pleviak

The Greenhouse Theater Center's Upstairs Mainstage

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 6:30p.m.; Saturdays at 10a.m. and 1 p.m.; and Sundays at 1p.m

Tickets: $25 / $19 (under 12).

Knuffle Bunny is the all-too-relatable tale of a beleaguered Dad who inadvertently leaves his toddler's favorite stuffed bunny at the neighborhood laundromat. Can Dad possibly save the day? Adapting his best-selling children's book for the stage, Mo Willems explores the complex and loving bond between parent and child while celebrating the glorious complexities of family life in the big city. Knuffle Bunny features Michael Silversher's irresistibly hummable music, plenty of energetic dance, and some truly inspired puppet mayhem (with puppets both small and HUUUUGE!) - and even a guest appearance by Mr. Willem's own much-loved bus-driving pigeon.

Peabody, The Science Fair Affair

February 3 - 27, 2022

Press Performance: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at 6 p.m.

Book by Glen Berger

Music and Lyrics by Morgan Taylor

Directed by Randy White

The Greenhouse Theater Center's Upstairs Mainstage

Performance Schedule: Thursdays and Fridays at 6 p.m.; Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m

Tickets: $25 / $19 (under 12).