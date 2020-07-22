The Women of Matt Damon Improv Create New Web Series About the Workplace During the Pandemic

The women of the Chicago based comedy group have premiered a new web series which focuses on the drama and tension of Zoom-based work environments. Created by Allison Reese-Shapiro, the series centers around six coworkers as they navigate the pandemic, each other, and unexpected success from the "comfort" of their homes. Viewers can check out the first three episodes on In-Diana's YouTube channel.

"I wanted to show the challenges of living and thriving in a pandemic from the perspective of women of color, which is why I brought the cast of MDI and their different perspectives together," said Allison Reese-Shapiro. "This resulted in a silly, strange, sex positive, and socially conscious web series anyone can relate to. We hope that it brings comfort to everyone trying to be their best self during these challenging times."

"In-Diana" will be a seven-episode series. Episodes four and five are being released on Monday, July 27, and episodes six and seven released on Monday, August 3. "In-Diana" is written, directed, and stars Allison Reese-Shapiro, Ana Silva, Maria Konopken, Phylicia McLeod, Tina Arfaee, and Yazmin Ramos.

The web series will also be raising money for local Chicago charities such as Brave Space Alliance, Chicago Birthworks Collective and Chicago Community Bond Fund. Viewers can send donations to @InDianaWebSeries.

Watch episode 1 below!

