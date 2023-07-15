Theatre School at DePaul University Awards the 2023 Cunningham Commission for Youth Theatre to Jeremy Ohringer

Jeremy embraces wonder and theatricality in his writing, drawing inspiration from his experience seeing A Midsummer Night's Dream at Lincoln Park Zoo as a child.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Richard Thomas to Continue as Atticus Finch in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour for 2023-24 Seas Photo 1 Richard Thomas to Continue in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour
Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Photo 2 Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Kokandy Productions' Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The Photo 3 Kokandy Productions' Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The Chopin Theatre
Review: THE 39 STEPS: A Hysterical Thriller at Drury Lane Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE 39 STEPS: A Hysterical Thriller at Drury Lane Theatre

Theatre School at DePaul University Awards the 2023 Cunningham Commission for Youth Theatre to Jeremy Ohringer

The Theatre School has announced Jeremy Ohringer as the recipient of the 2023 Cunningham Commission for Youth Theatre. Jeremy will begin writing a play for families and young audiences that tells the story of a fifth grader Ben Isaac who discovers a note that sends him on an incredible adventure around the city of Chicago. From meeting the giant pacific octopus at the Shedd Aquarium to digging up pieces of Chicago's history in Jackson Park, Ben will take young audiences on a journey to some of Chicago's landmark locations.

The Theatre School Dean Martine Kei Green-Rogers comments, “The Theatre School strives to challenge, entertain, and stimulate the imagination of families and young audiences through the commission and production of new plays. We are excited to commission Jeremy for this new, innovative work that reflects our audience's experience in an urban, contemporary, and multi-racial environment.”

Ohringer comments, “I have always wanted to write a play for young people. Before I attended graduate school, I worked as a teaching artist for folks from 4 to 16 years old. While my focus is now with college-age students, I find that I am still incorporating activities and perspectives I used with younger folks. When I consider why this might be, I immediately think of my own reason I go to the theatre: wonder.”

Jeremy embraces wonder and theatricality in his writing, drawing inspiration from his experience seeing A Midsummer Night's Dream at Lincoln Park Zoo as a child.

“From seeing A Midsummer Night's Dream by the Lincoln Park Zoo in 1996 to this moment, I am chasing the full-body experience of wonder that theatre is so adept at cultivating. It was theatre, in part, that gave me hope as a young queer kid. Through theatre, I could ask big questions while finding a sense of community, and in some cases, empowerment. I believe in the power of theatrical experiences to empower young people without being patronizing or didactic. I still remember how challenging I found A Midsummer Night's Dream in that park. I also remember how inspired I was and how included I felt.”

Jeremy currently serves as an assistant professor at North Central College and as an adjunct professor at The Theatre School at DePaul University. He will develop his play over the next year with input from The Cunningham Commission Committee, composed of Theatre School faculty members Coya Paz, Jeff Mills, and Michelle Lopez-Rios.

The Cunningham Commission

The Cunningham Commission for Youth Theatre was established at The Theatre School to honor the memory of the Rev. Donald Cunningham, a Chicago priest, playwright, and lover of theatre. The purpose of the commission is to encourage the writing of dramatic works for young audiences that affirm the centrality of religion, broadly defined, and the human quest for meaning, truth, and community. Playwrights from the Chicagoland area and alumni of The Theatre School are eligible to apply.

“Each year, we receive incredible proposals. It is always an incredibly difficult decision. It has been joyous to produce two Cunningham Commissions in the last two seasons.” said Lopez-Rios, the artistic director of Chicago Playworks.

The 2022 Cunningham Commission was awarded to Theatre School alumna, Lavina Jadhwani (BFA Directing, 2015). Jadhwani's play, The Secret Garden, is a textually faithful adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett's novel that re-imagines the Craven and Lennox families as Indian and was a semi-finalist for the 2022 National Playwrights Conference at the O'Neill.

Chicago Playworks

The Theatre School intends to produce the plays created through this commission in its highly celebrated Chicago Playworks for Families and Young Audiences series. Founded as the Goodman Children's Theatre in 1925 and recognized as a pioneer of theatre for families, Chicago Playworks welcomes more than 25,000 students and families to its productions each season. Once completed, Jeremy Ohringer's new play will be considered for The Theatre School's 2024-2025 season.
 

The Theatre School was founded as the Goodman School of Drama in 1925 and trains students to the highest level of professional skill and artistry in an inclusive and diverse conservatory setting.



RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Get Ready for Destinos: The 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival Photo
Get Ready for Destinos: The 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival

Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Latino theater at Destinos, the 6th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. Discover an exciting line-up of international, U.S., and Chicago-based Latino theater productions that celebrate the richness of Latino culture.

2
Harris Theater for Music and Dance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season With Inaugural Harris Photo
Harris Theater for Music and Dance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season With Inaugural Harris Fest

On Saturday, September 9, the Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance will host Harris Fest: Music + Dance in the Park, an all-day event spotlighting the dozens of Resident Companies for whom the Harris has been a home base and supportive partner over the past 20 years.

3
Comedian Gina Brillon Comes To The Den Theatre in October Photo
Comedian Gina Brillon Comes To The Den Theatre in October

The Den Theatre has announced a special appearance by Puerto Rican actress, comedian, and writer Gina Brillon, featuring four stand-up performances on October, 13 and 14, 2023 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage.

4
PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL to Complete Limited Engagement in Chicago This Month Photo
PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL to Complete Limited Engagement in Chicago This Month

Immerse yourself in the captivating world of 'PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL' as it takes center stage in Chicago this month. Witness the incredible journey of Lloyd Price's musical career and be enthralled by his iconic hits.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Teacher's Lounge Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (9/15-9/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical
Studebaker Theatre (6/02-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Shop of Horrors
Memorial Opera House (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stanzi Potenza: Hot Girl Activism
The Den Theatre (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Carpenter's Christmas
Raue Center For The Arts (12/22-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All-Star Cabaret: A Sondheim Celebration
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks Musical
North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie (8/10-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Rules
Raue Center For The Arts (11/22-11/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fame
Hemmens Cultural Center (7/14-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You