The Sistine Chapel Immersive Experience Will Come to Oakbrook Center Next Week

An Up-Close, Life-Sized, Never-Before-Seen Perspective. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition is coming to Chicago at Oakbrook Center, 2120 Oakbrook Center running Wednesday to Sunday beginning May 19th through August 15th. Tickets are already in high demand. This unique exhibition showcases Michelangelo's renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size. Guests will take a breathtaking journey through Michelangelo's life through this enchanting exhibit. Tickets are available now, and can be purchased by clicking here.

The Exhibition, brought to Chicago through a partnership between SBX Group and SEE Global Entertainment, and leading entertainment discovery platform, Fever, resurrects Michelangelo's masterpiece in a truly unique way, focusing on life-sized, exact reproductions of the ceiling frescoes of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel. Brought to life using a special photographic technique that reproduces the look and feel of the original fresco paintings, visitors are given a chance to engage with the artwork in ways that were never before possible, seeing every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist's 34 frescoes.

Having recreated the awe and wonder of one of mankind's greatest artistic achievements, this traveling exhibit brings a totally new perspective to the work, while doing so at eye level. The exhibit focuses on some of the most famous pieces in the collection including The Last Judgment and The Creation of Adam.

With special expertise and care, these ceiling paintings have been reproduced using state of the art technology. Visitors are immediately taken with the sheer size of the frescoes, such close proximity and the modern style of the exhibition. As a result, visitors can explore the artwork up close and at their own pace with an informative, engaging audio guide.

An excellent feature of the event venue is its spacious layout. Great care has been taken to ensure that entry to the exhibit is single-file and that no guest will need to retrace their steps, once inside the venue, to enjoy the show. Patrons will also not have to cross each others' paths, making for a comfortable, properly distanced and timed event.

While in town, the exhibition has partnered with Le Meridien Chicago - Oakbrook Center, just a walking distance away, to offer an exclusive Sistine Chapel Exhibition Rate, available to all patrons who attend the Sistine Chapel exhibition and may like to complete their experience with a hotel stay. To learn more or to book an upcoming stay surrounding the exhibition, please visit here.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Exhibition is true to size, hands free, and perfect for our socially distant yet innovative world. This exhibit is suitable for all audiences and relies on a spacious area where Michelangelo's masterpieces stretch floor-to-ceiling and closer than ever. In addition to timed ticketing to limit capacity and physical distancing guidelines provided by public health administrators, visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times.

