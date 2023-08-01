The Second City Reveals Cast for E.T.C.'S 47TH REVUE

The world’s most influential name in comedy, The Second City is thrilled to announce the cast and crew of The Second City e.t.c.’s 47th Revue. [CF1] Celebrated author and Second City Touring Company director Jeff Griggs will direct his first resident stage revue with a cast that includes returning e.t.c. company members Terrence Carey, Claudia Martinez, and Jordan Savusa. Meghan Babbe, Leila Gorstein, and Tim Metzler will join the ensemble.Tilliski Ramey returns as the e.t.c. musical director, and Abby Beggs will continue as stage manager. Luis Cortes will join as Assistant Director.

In the classic tradition of The Second City, for a handfull of weeks, audiences will have the exciting and unique experience of watching and participating in the process of creating sketches, songs, and even the title of our 47th revue.

The producing team includes Ed Wells (CEO) Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), Jen Ellison (Artistic Director, Chicago), Jeremy Smith (Managing Producer) and Thomas J. Troup II (Producer, Resident Stages). The Second City e.t.c.'s 47th Revue plays on Thursdays at 8pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 10pm, and Sundays at 7pm in the e.t.c. Theater, located at 230 W North Ave, 2nd Floor of Piper's Alley, Chicago. Tickets, starting at $39, are available at The Second City Box Office (230 W. North Ave, 1st Floor, Piper's Alley), by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at Click Here. An official press opening will be announced at a later date.

About the Artists

MEGHAN BABBE

(Ensemble) (She/Her) proudly hails from Rapid City, South Dakota, and is thrilled to be performing in her first resident e.t.c. show. She's a Comedy Studies alum and a former member of Second City's National Touring company (#Redordead). When she's not at Second City, you can catch her at Logan Square Improv performing with her comedy soulmates The Late 90s. She's a contributor to The Reductress and The Onion but most importantly she's Oscar's mom.

ABBY BEGGS

(Stage Manager & Lighting Designer) (She/Her) is happy to be back working with the Second City again! Originally hailing from Boston, she moved to Chicago in 2015 to pursue design, production management, and stage management. Her past credits include: Eat, Pray, Bigfoot in Love, Great Altercations,The Best Decision You’ve Ever Made, Legendary Laughs, She the People, Deck the Hallmark. Gaslight District (The Second City); Bagatelle, Cunning Little Vixen, L’Enfant et les Sortileges, L’incoronazione di Poppea (Roosevelt University); Blue Window (Brown Box Theatre Project); Gallo (Guerilla Opera), Boeing Boeing, Barefoot in the Park, Good People, The Scene (Dorset Theatre Festival), and Fen (Whistler in the Dark,) among others.abbybeggs.com

TERRENCE CAREY

(Ensemble) (He/Him) is an actor, comedian, filmmaker, and father. He’s lived in Chicago for over a decade, but originally from the cutthroat southside of Madison, WI. You might have seen him on TV in NBC’s Chicago Med, Showtime’s The Chi, BET’s Holiday Heist, HBOMax’s Southside, or that one Buffalo Wild Wings commercial where he says, “really?” Terrence is ecstatic to be back at Second City in this revue surrounded by such a talented, funny, and sexy ensemble. Follow his Filmmaking and Photography journey on IG @paparazzi.papa & @candidcando_.

(Assistant Director) (He/Him) is a Mexico City born, LA raised, Chicago director, performer and IDEA (Inclusion Diversity Equity Accessibility) consultant. Most recently he directed North and Chicano for the Second City Directing Program and Assistant Directed Eat, Pray, Bigfoot in Love in the e.t.c. He served as IDEA Director at ComedySportz Chicago, and as the Co-Chair for the iO DEIA Advisory Council. Luis also partnered with IDC (Intimacy Directors and Coordinators) to create and teach a series of Consent in Improv workshops. He is repped by Shirley Hamilton Talent, and is @CortesandCoyotl on IG.

JEFF GRIGGS

(Director) (He/Him) is the author of the book Guru; My Days with Del Close. He is a director for the Second City National Touring Company and is a Professor of Theater, Filmmaking, and Screenwriting at DePaul University, Columbia College, and The Second City Film School. As a filmmaker, his recent films are XYZ, Frosting, Margarinally Detained, and the upcoming The Mobley Test.

LEILA GORSTEIN

(Ensemble) (She/Her) is an actor, writer, and Scorpio based in Chicago. She grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, and got her BA in theater from Indiana University. Leila toured with The Second City National Touring Company on Redco (#Bloodco) and performed with Second City aboard the Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Ship. In addition, Leila was a writer and actor on the morning TV show, Toon in with Me. Leila co-wrote and co-starred in the hallmark comedy film Love Dump, which was a 2023 Slamdance Selection and winner of the Audience Award at Mammoth Lakes Film Festival. You may also hear Leila’s voice as the host on the Jackbox Games “Role Models,” and “TimeJinx.” When Leila isn’t onstage, you can find her in full latex biking around the city or buying plantain chips at Trader Joe's.

CLAUDIA MARTINEZ

(Ensemble) (She/Him/whichever you see) is a proud ensemble member of previous e.t.c revues Great Altercations and Eat, Pray Bigfoot in Love. And now blessed to be a part of the 47th e.t.c. revue with this amazing cast and crew.

TIM METZLER

(Ensemble) (He/Him) comes from Wisconsin, but he’s been a true Chicagoan since 2013. Tim has worked for the Second City since 2015, aboard the NCL Gem and with the Second City National Touring Company (Might Might BlueCo) and as an understudy for both resident stages. He’s a member of the legendary musical improv troupe Baby Wants Candy and he produces music with The Garden Boys (Spotify). In 2022, he was featured in the iO SNL Showcase in Chicago and the SNL Showcase in New York at the Comic Strip Live. His acting work can be seen in Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central), award-winning pilot Wheelhouse, award-winning web series Diagnosis: Boring, upcoming feature film American Schemers and in multiple ads across the country, including for Amazon, Zenni Optical, CDW, JobsOhio, Cellcom, Cigna and many more. He has a degree in English from Viterbo University and is represented by the wonderful Paonessa Talent Agency.

TILLISKI RAMEY

(Musical Director & Sound Design) (He/Him) has music directed for the e.t.c.’s 45th and 46th revue, The Second City Touring Company, Second City Theatricals and Norwegian Cruise Line, in addition to iO, ComedySportz, The Annoyance and with Bye Bye Liver. Hear more of his music as Cissy Spaceship on Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

JORDAN SAVUSA

(Ensemble) (He/Him) hails from the Great Aloha State of Hawai’i and is very excited to perform in e.t.c. theater's 47th revue at The Second City! Starting out as a standup comedian for The Laugh Factory in Hawaii, he moved to the mainland to pursue a career in comedy and has never looked back. He has performed at iO Chicago, the Annoyance Theatre and at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC. In Chicago, he has been a part of three wonderful mainstage theater revues: Do You Believe In Madness?, Happy to Be Here, and Together at Last, and e.t.c. theater's 46th revue, Eat, Pray, Bigfoot in Love. He is a proud card-carrying member of Actors Equity Association, is represented by Grossman & Jack Talent, and managed by Emily Herrell at Like-Minded Management.

About The Second City

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy. It celebrated its 63rd year in business on December 16th, 2022. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet.

