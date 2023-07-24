The Sarah Siddons Society's SWELL SOIREE to Play Piano Forté in August

The performance line-up includes Cynthia Clarey, Joan Curto, Carla Gordon, and more.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

The Sarah Siddons Society will present the Swell Soirée, a remarkable evening of cabaret performances celebrating The Great American Songbook on Wednesday, August 16 at 6 pm at Piano Forté, 1335 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. Some of Chicago's most talented cabaret performers are joined by musical theatre students and graduates from universities supported by Sarah Siddons scholarships for a showcase of stunning solos and duets under the expert music direction of the Beckie Menzie, with direction by Carla Gordon.

The performance line-up includes Cynthia Clarey, Joan Curto, Carla Gordon, Rob Lindley and Robert Sims. Featured students and grads from Sarah Siddons Society universities include Laura Murillo Hart (DePaul University), Anna Yesom Kim (CCPA, Roosevelt University), Jarod Son (Northwestern University) and Kendal Wilson (Columbia College).

Following the performance, join the artists for an optional dinner at Victory Tap, 1416 S. Michigan Ave. in Chicago. Tickets ($40 members, $55 non-members, $15 students, $195 performance and dinner) are currently available Click Here.

All proceeds benefit the Sarah Siddons Society.

About Sarah Siddons Society

Since its inception, the mission of the Society has been to fund scholarships to promising theater arts students at top Chicago area universities including; The Theater Department, Columbia College; The Theatre School at DePaul University; Chicago College of Performing Arts at Roosevelt University and Northwestern University School of Communications. For additional information, visit sarahsiddonssociety.org.




