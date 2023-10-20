The Sandra Delgado Experience Returns at The Epiphany Center For The Arts in December

Have you experienced The Sandra Delgado Experience? If not, don't miss The Sandra Delgado Experience, a live music event like none other, one-night-only, Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave. in Chicago,

Tickets to The Sandra Delgado Experience, presented by Collaboraction Theatre Company as part of its House of Belonging live event series, are on sale now at epiphanychi.com. General admission seats are $35. Front section VIP table seating packages range from $90-$240.

Sandra Delgado is a Chicago cultural icon, and she brings the strengths she has cultivated over the past 20 years as a theater artist, director and playwright to curate this special evening of live musical entertainment.

Delgado embraces the now while celebrating the heart of soul of Latine culture, weaving song, story and sublime moments of personal connection into an incomparable, hypnotic tapestry that leaves audiences craving “una mas.”

Delgado performs high-energy cumbias, heart-soaked boleros and shares mystical moments, joined by musicians from all over Chicagoland, including members of the La Havana Madrid house band. Throughout the evening, Delgado releases waves of joy and love over the audience, for a rousing, almost spiritual celebration of her bilingual and bicultural existence. “This is the show I needed I didn't know I needed” is a frequent refrain after audiences experience The Sandra Delgado Experience.

On December 8, Delgado's set list will include two new original songs, “Azul Celeste” and “Es Mi Verdad.” Both are part of her smash hit play with music, La Havana Madrid, but have never been performed in Chicago.

“Es Mi Verdad” (“This is My Truth”), lyrics by Delgado, music by Cristian Amigo, is an homage to the late Myrna Salazar, Delgado's first talent agent, former Executive Director of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, and the inspiration for the character of “Myrna” in La Havana Madrid.

Among Delgado's many accolades and credits as an actor, music artist, writer, director and producer, she is also a founding company member of Collaboraction, a critically acclaimed, non-profit Chicago arts organization that creates theater for social change to engage people in empathy, thought, dialogue and action.

That's why Collaboractivists, members of the company's community who have signed on to support the company's work as an agent of social change, will get early entry to a pre-show gathering in Epiphany Hall starting at 7 p.m., before the general public, to mix and mingle with other community members, enjoy drink specials and get first dibs on general admission seating.