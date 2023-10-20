The Sandra Delgado Experience Returns at The Epiphany Center For The Arts in December

The performance is on Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024 Photo 2 SHUCKED to Launch North American Tour in Fall 2024
Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA Photo 3 Drury Lane Theatre Announces Casting For CINDERELLA
Review Roundup: James Monroe Iglehart Leads Pre-Broadway Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDER Photo 4 Reviews: Iglehart Leads Louis Armstrong Musical, A WONDERFUL WORLD

The Sandra Delgado Experience Returns at The Epiphany Center For The Arts in December

Have you experienced The Sandra Delgado Experience? If not, don't miss The Sandra Delgado Experience, a live music event like none other, one-night-only, Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. at the Epiphany Center for the Arts, 201 S. Ashland Ave. in Chicago, 

Tickets to The Sandra Delgado Experience, presented by Collaboraction Theatre Company as part of its House of Belonging live event series, are on sale now at epiphanychi.com. General admission seats are $35. Front section VIP table seating packages range from $90-$240.

Sandra Delgado is a Chicago cultural icon, and she brings the strengths she has cultivated over the past 20 years as a theater artist, director and playwright to curate this special evening of live musical entertainment.

Delgado embraces the now while celebrating the heart of soul of Latine culture, weaving song, story and sublime moments of personal connection into an incomparable, hypnotic tapestry that leaves audiences craving “una mas.”

Delgado performs high-energy cumbias, heart-soaked boleros and shares mystical moments, joined by musicians from all over Chicagoland, including members of the La Havana Madrid house band. Throughout the evening, Delgado releases waves of joy and love over the audience, for a rousing, almost spiritual celebration of her bilingual and bicultural existence. “This is the show I needed I didn't know I needed” is a frequent refrain after audiences experience The Sandra Delgado Experience. 

On December 8, Delgado's set list will include two new original songs, “Azul Celeste” and “Es Mi Verdad.” Both are part of her smash hit play with music, La Havana Madrid, but have never been performed in Chicago.

“Es Mi Verdad” (“This is My Truth”), lyrics by Delgado, music by Cristian Amigo, is an homage to the late Myrna Salazar, Delgado's first talent agent, former Executive Director of the Chicago Latino Theater Alliance, and the inspiration for the character of “Myrna” in La Havana Madrid.

Among Delgado's many accolades and credits as an actor, music artist, writer, director and producer, she is also a founding company member of Collaboraction, a critically acclaimed, non-profit Chicago arts organization that creates theater for social change to engage people in empathy, thought, dialogue and action. 

That's why Collaboractivists, members of the company's community who have signed on to support the company's work as an agent of social change, will get early entry to a pre-show gathering in Epiphany Hall starting at 7 p.m., before the general public, to mix and mingle with other community members, enjoy drink specials and get first dibs on general admission seating. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Music Institute Welcomes Families For DUKE IT OUT! NUTCRACKER December 9 Photo
Music Institute Welcomes Families For DUKE IT OUT! NUTCRACKER December 9

The Music Institute of Chicago presents its annual performance Duke It Out! Nutcracker, featuring the classical (Tchaikovsky) and jazz (Duke Ellington/Billy Strayhorn) versions of the holiday favorite in a music and dance performance Saturday, December 9 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.

2
Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS Photo
Photos: The Oak Park Festival Theatre Presents SEAGULLS

The Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park’s premiere Equity theatre and the oldest professional classical theatre in the Midwest, today released production images for their fall production of SEAGULLS, Beth Hyland’s thrilling rock musical adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull. 

3
Photos: First Look At Teatro ZinZannis LOVE, CHAOS, & DINNER Photo
Photos: First Look At Teatro ZinZanni's LOVE, CHAOS, & DINNER

Teatro ZinZanni today released new images showcasing all the Love, Chaos, and Dinner of its new production, starring a group of talent at the top of their craft and featuring a gourmet four-course meal included with every seat.

4
Laci Moselys SCAM GODDESS PODCAST Comes To The Den Theatre, November 16 Photo
Laci Mosely's SCAM GODDESS PODCAST Comes To The Den Theatre, November 16

The Den Theatre today announced a live appearance of the Scam Goddess Podcast, hosted by actress and comedian Laci Mosely, to be held on Thursday, November 16.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre Video
First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater Video
Get A First Look at PRIETO; Part Of the DESTINOS Festival at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson in Chicago Intimate Evening with D.C. Anderson
Jekot Theater @ Mrs Murphy and Sons (10/22-10/22)Tracker
Haven, a workshop production in Chicago Haven, a workshop production
The Outer Loop Theater Experience (11/03-11/05)
An Evening with Theodore Roosevelt in Chicago An Evening with Theodore Roosevelt
Raue Center For The Arts (10/21-10/21)
Muntu + Deeply Rooted in Chicago Muntu + Deeply Rooted
The Center for Performing Arts (2/03-2/03)
Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise) in Chicago Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
American Psycho: The Musical in Chicago American Psycho: The Musical
The Chopin Theatre (9/14-11/26)
Sons of Serendip in Chicago Sons of Serendip
The Center for Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
Eurydice in Chicago Eurydice
Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre (9/21-10/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You