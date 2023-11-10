The Peppermint Patties to Return to The Venus Cabaret Theater and Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen

Get ready for two unforgettable evenings of holiday music and fun as The Peppermint Patties return to The Venus Cabaret Theater and Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen for their annual Christmas show, Christmas with The Peppermint Patties!

Evening Show at The Venus Cabaret Theater

Friday, December 17th at 7:00 PM - Click Here

3745 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL

Afternoon Show at Hey Nonny Live Music + Local Kitchen

Sunday, December 15th at 2:00 PM at - Tickets

10 S Vail Ave, Arlington Heights, IL

Christmas with The Peppermint Patties is accompanied by pianist Michael Oldham and features a special guest performance by The Feathered Beaus.

The 90-minute show is family-friendly and includes nostalgic throwbacks, musical theater gems, timeless jazz standards, and covers celebrating many musical genres.

The Peppermint Patties was founded in 2018, by Anna Caldwell, Laura Smalley and Daina Fischer. They recently welcomed Nikki Krzebiot to the group.

"We are thrilled to bring the joy of the holiday season to Chicagoland for our fifth annual Christmas show, and to welcome our newest member Nikki to this cherished tradition." says Anna Caldwell, co-founder of The Peppermint Patties.

You have two chances to see the show! Venus Cabaret is part of The Mercury Theater complex. It is located in the vibrant Southport corridor and offers a unique, intimate theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails.

Located in downtown Arlington Heights, Hey Nonny offers an intimate live music experience with great music, scrumptious food, and excellent drinks. Guests interested in dining during the show should select Premier seats.

