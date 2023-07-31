The Peppermint Patties Present SING, SING, SING! A Summer Cabaret At The Venus Cabaret Theater

The show combines various genres and features reimagined Andrews Sisters covers, jazz standards, musical theater favorites, retro hits, and more.

Jul. 31, 2023

The Peppermint Patties present their summer cabaret special, Sing, Sing, Sing! at The Venus Cabaret Theater. The show combines various genres and features reimagined Andrews Sisters covers, jazz standards, musical theater favorites, retro hits, and more.

The 90-minute show is co-produced and performed by Anna Caldwell, Daina Fischer, and Laura Smalley and features guest artists Michael Oldham, Nikki Krzebiot, and Kyle "Kiki" Russell.

Michael Oldham is a pianist and composer often seen and heard throughout Chicago. He is the Music Director with The Second City's national touring company (Green Co!) and has released over 13 albums and EPs of his own music.

Nikki Krzebiot is an actor, singer, and cabaret veteran who has self-produced four original shows and regularly performs with Acts of Kindness Cabaret. She is also a server performer at Davenport's Piano Bar.

Kyle "Kiki" Russell is a web designer and longtime member of Chicago's favorite man band, The Feathered Beaus.

You can see the show at The Venus Cabaret Theater. The venue is part of The Mercury Theater complex and seats 80. It is located in the vibrant Southport corridor and offers a unique, intimate theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails.

One performance will take place on August 19th at 7:00 PM at 3745 N Southport Ave, Chicago, IL.

