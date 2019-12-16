The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago Presents RISING STARS IN CONCERT

The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago will present Rising Stars in Concert on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 pm at the Lyric Opera House. Due to the structure of the 2019|20 season and the Ring cycle schedule in April, the annual Rising Stars in Concert will be held earlier than in past seasons.



The artists of the 2019|20 Ryan Opera Center Ensemble, along with members of the Lyric Opera Orchestra, will perform operatic highlights by a variety of composers including Bellini, Berlioz, Bizet, Debussy, Donizetti, Rossini, R. Strauss, and Verdi. Rising Stars in Concert is a celebration of the Ensemble's many accomplishments throughout their Ryan Opera Center tenure, and a unique showcase performance for these soon-to-be world-renowned artists.



Lyric donors of $50 and above are invited to reserve two complimentary tickets in premium access seating for Rising Stars in Concert. To make a donation, visit lyricopera.org/donate and to secure tickets, visit lyricopera.org/risingstars.



"Every year I am continuously impressed by the talent and dedication of our Ryan Opera Center Ensemble," says Anthony Freud, Lyric's general director, president & CEO. "The group this year has already achieved so much in their training and in their performances on the Lyric stage. I'm very happy that our generous donors and Lyric family will have the opportunity to see these young artists shine in one of our favorite concerts of the year."



The Rising Stars in Concert audience will enjoy performances by sopranos Mathilda Edge and Emily Pogorelc; mezzo-sopranos Kayleigh Decker and Kathleen Felty; contralto Lauren Decker; tenors Eric Ferring and Mario Rojas; baritones Christopher Kenney and Ricardo José Rivera; bass-baritone David Weigel; bass Anthony Reed; and pianist Madeline Slettedahl. The performance will be conducted by Ari Pelto and directed by Louisa Muller.



Ryan Opera Center Ensemble members are involved in every production this season, whether serving as understudies in major roles or performing supporting roles throughout an opera's run. Lyric audiences have had many opportunities to experience the promising talent of the 2019|20 Ensemble, and will continue to do so in Puccini's Madama Butterfly, Tchaikovsky's The Queen of Spades, and Wagner's Ring cycle in the second half of this season.



Emily Pogorelc, Kayleigh Decker, Lauren Decker, Eric Ferring, Mario Rojas, Christopher Kenney, Ricardo José Rivera, and pianist Madeline Slettedahl are concluding their tenures with the Ryan Opera Center following this season to pursue full-time careers nationally and internationally.



The Ensemble members who will return to the program for 2020|21 include: Mathilda Edge, Kathleen Felty, David Weigel, and Anthony Reed.





