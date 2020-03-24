The Neo-Futurists Announce Their Digital Platform, 'The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral'

The Neo-Futurists have announced the digital version of their flagship show, The Infinite Wrench via ©i??Patreon currently titled as The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral Known for performing 50 weeks of the year, The Neo-Futurists took an unprecedented step to suspend performances of its "surprising, occasionally powerful, often hilarious and always entertaining" (Chicago On Stage) show, along with classes, events, and other ancillary programming in order to ensure the safety the ensemble, staff, students, and audiences as concerns regarding the containment of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) evolved.

To honor the non-stop nature of The Neo-Futurists' work, the ensemble has created an easily accessible version of The Infinite Wrench by adapting current works for online audiences, which is accessible on its website, neofuturists.org

"Our work is constantly responding to what's happening in the world. As a collective that creates new material every single week, we're accustomed to constraints that lead us to new unexplored territory" said Artistic Director Kirsten Riiber. "For 31 years, we've provided a space for audiences to come together and see their experience reflected to them with honesty; and this is one of those times where staying present with our audiences, who we've never been able to do our work without, is vital."

The Neo-Futurists' ensemble members, contracted artists, and staff will continue to receive payment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral will be available to subscribers of The Neo-Futurists' Patreon site. Several tiers have been made available to those able and interested in supporting the organization and its various communities during this dire time. The base-level perk, which starts at just $3.00 per show, offers the opportunity for patrons to watch the show from the comfort of their own homes, where they can choose the order of the show, just like they can at the traditional Infinite Wrench.

"One of our greatest strengths is our resilience and ability to create in a small window of time, and The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral is another example of that adeptness, " said Managing Director Jorge Silva. "It is my sincerest hope that by making The Infinite Wrench accessible online and affordable, we can bring some relief to our artistic community and provide comfort to our audiences during this bewildering time."

A preview performance of The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral was published online this past Sunday, March 22, 2020 and all are invited to take part in the 'opening night performance' set for Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 8:00 PM CST. Additional options are being tailored for those interested in supporting The Neo-Futurists community outside or beyond the Patreon platform. Those interested in donating to The Neo-Futurists and their ambitious efforts should go to The Neo-Futurists' website portal.





