The Neo-Futurists to Present THE INFINITE WRENCH GETS PRIDEFUL: 30 QUEER PLAYS IN 60 STRAIGHT MINUTES

Following their long-standing tradition of performing a weekend of spectacularly glitter-filled, loud-and-proud, queer plays for Pride month, The Neo-Futurists present The Infinite Wrench Gets Prideful: 30 Queer Plays in 60 Straight Minutes. The online show of all-new works will be live-streamed on the Twitch platform on Thursday, June 25 at 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Brave Space Alliance, the first Black- and trans-led LGBTQ center located on the South Side of Chicago.

The Neo-Futurists are proud to announce four new Ensemble members will make their debut in the Pride show: Cat Huck, Abby Pajakowski, Ale Ramirez and Annie Share. The new members will also join the current Ensemble in ongoing, ever-changing performances of The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral beginning this summer.

"Our Ensemble-led company welcomes Cat, Abby, Ale and Annie into the fold as we continue to transform our art-making under the constraints of COVID-19," said Artistic Director Kirsten Riiber. "We have entered a new chapter of the Neo-Futurist experimentation, and we're thrilled they'll be joining us for the ride."

For more information on The Infinite Wrench Gets Prideful: 30 Queer Plays in 60 Straight Minutes, visit neofuturists.org. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 15.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Neo-Futurist Theater has moved its flagship show The Infinite Wrench to a digital platform, now called The Infinite Wrench Goes Viral, presenting 30 digital plays in 60 minutes each week. The Neo-Futurist ensemble of writer-performers continue to work from home and produce new plays weekly, which are then filmed and shared with patrons who subscribe via the Patreon platform. Tickets start at just $3 per week, with subscribers choosing their donation level.

