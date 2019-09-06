The Music Institute of Chicago' Musical SPOOKTACULAR Celebrates Halloween, 10/27

The Music Institute of Chicago welcomes the Halloween season with a "Spooktacular" Concert and Haunted Musical Open House Sunday, October 27 at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.



The concert program features "The Carnival of the Animals" by Camille Saint-Saëns, performed in costume by the Music Institute's acclaimed faculty. The Haunted Musical Open House following the concert invites guests to travel from room to room for music, trick or treating, and other activities. Audience members of all ages are encouraged to wear costumes and get into the spirit of the event.

The "Spooktacular" Concert takes place Sunday, October 27 at 3 p.m.,

with the Haunted Musical Open House beginning at 4 p.m.,

at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in Evanston. $10 general admission includes "Spooktacular" Concert and Haunted Musical Open House; $5 admission for each trick-or-treater includes Haunted Musical Open House only (parents/guardians free). Tickets are available at nicholsconcerthall.org or by calling 847.448.8326.



All programming is subject to change. For more information, visit musicinst.org.





