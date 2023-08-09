The Lincoln Park Health & Wellness Weekend Returns August 26-27

Log off, shut down and go outside! Soak in the dog days of Summer with the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce (LPCC) as they announce the return of the Lincoln Park Health & Wellness Weekend, inviting fitness fanatics both novice and advanced to a weekend long health and wellness extravaganza.

This high-energy weekend will take place on Saturday, August 26 on the plaza at Lincoln Common beginning at 8:30 a.m. and Sunday, August 27 at the Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Participants are invited to register and enjoy a variety of free workout classes hosted by some of Lincoln Park's top studios and centers. Before or after class, attendees may browse exclusive promotions while shopping the newest wellness businesses and enjoy a local business showcase open to both participants and patrons passing through with giveaways, health assessments, interactive experiences, and a chance to participate in their donation drive supporting Care for Friends all weekend long!

This year's free fitness schedule is below along with times and sign ups. Spaces are limited, and will fill up quickly!

Saturday, August 26 | 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Lincoln Common, 2335 N. Lincoln

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Health & Wellness Showcase: includes special giveaways, raffles, and consultations from local health and wellness businesses (while supplies last)

8:30 – 9:15 a.m.

Summer Sets Class w/ Equinox Lincoln Common – Register Here

9:30 – 10:15 a.m.

Summer Bootcamp Class with F45 DePaul – Register Here

10:30 – 11:15 a.m.

Mat Pilates Sculpt & Stretch Class with Heat 3.0 Pilates Reformer Studio – Register Here

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Vinyasa Flow Class with Lakeshore Sport & Fitness – Register Here

Sunday, August 27 | 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. | The Lakefront Green at Theater on the Lake, 2401 N. Lake Shore

10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Lakeside Fusion Class with Pure Barre Lincoln Park – Register Here

11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Total Body Class with Barry's – Register Here

Exclusive specials from participating businesses will also be plentiful throughout the weekend, and will include the following:

Barry's | 1937 N. Halsted: New to Barry's? Take your first class on them! Are you a Barry's regular? Purchase a specially priced 3 Class Pack.

Belmont Village Senior Living | 700 W. Fullerton: Stop by their table on the plaza at Lincoln Common on August 26 for an exciting raffle and to find out more about their assisted living and memory care services.

Eminere Hair Extensions and Salon | 2618 N. Halsted: Visit their table on the plaza at Lincoln Common on August 26 to get a gift certificate for hair services.

F45 Training DePaul | 2516 N. Elston: F45 DePaul is offering a 7 Day Unlimited trial for only $7!

Glamrūm | 639 W. Diversey, Suite 210: Lincoln Park Health and Wellness HydraFacial Special – $50 off

Heyday Skincare | 1953 N. Clybourn: BOGO LPCC Facial! Visit their table at Lincoln Common on August 26 for 15% off products.

HOTWORX | 1229 W. Fullerton: Sign up for a FREE VIP Member Experience at HOTWORX and take advantage of a membership enrollment special. Stop by their table at Lincoln Common on August 26 to enter a raffle for a free one-month membership.

Lakeshore Sport & Fitness | 1320 W. Fullerton: Sign up for a free 2-week trial membership

Laura B. Folkes, Certified Holistic Health Coach | 1821 W. Belmont: Free 50-Minute Curiosity Call: During this call, you'll fill Laura in on your challenges with your relationship with food, gain insight as to why you self-sabotage, and will have a safe space to talk about what's on your mind. You'll walk away knowing the steps to create sustainable change (no willpower required)! Claim your spot now! https://calendly.com/laurafolkes/qa Also save 15% on the Behind Your Cravings: Self-Paced Course with coupon code “LPCC.” Learn more about what's covered in the course here. https://laurabfolkes.com/stop-battling-food-yourself

Lincoln Park Therapy Group | 2755 N. Pine Grove: Stop by their table at Lincoln Common on August 26 to learn about them and spin the prize wheel!

Position for Success Coaching & Consulting: Complimentary What's Next Career Consultation with Jen Spainhour, Career Empowerment Coach. Book your consultation here: ClickheretobookwithJen.as.me/whatsnextconsultation

Pure Barre Lincoln Park | 2058 N. Halsted: Take advantage of their summer BOGO – Buy 1 Class, Get 1 Class Free! Purchase class here!

RDCoachJen: Sign up for a free Health Assessment plus 1 free coaching session! Get $30 off of Jen's 30 day Kick Start Program!

RevitTX | 2136 N. Halsted: Visit their table at Lincoln Common on August 26 to pick up a gift card for a discounted service and to learn more about their CBD nasal spray treatment!

Second Act Cancer Recovery Boutique | 2768 N. Lincoln:Stop by their table at Lincoln Common on August 26 to learn about their products and the services they offer for breast cancer survivors.

Shen Shen Health and Harmony | 2764 N. Lincoln: Get $20 off massage* or acupuncture treatments 8/26-8/27. *60 minute sessions and longer only; promotional discount cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts, and cannot be used toward insurance claim treatments. (If clinic is booked, you will receive a promotional discount on the website or at their table at Lincoln Common on August 26 for future use)

The CryoBar | 1205 W. Webster: Mention the Lincoln Park Health and Wellness Event in-store August 26th and 27th and receive 1 Free Chill added to any package you purchase all weekend.

The Ray Meyer Fitness & Recreation Center at DePaul University | 2235 N. Sheffield: Free one-entry comp pass for facility access! Visit their table at Lincoln Common on August 26 to pick up a pass for a free fitness assessment or specialty fitness class!

Those looking to give back during the weekend can also do so at LPCC's donation drive to benefit Care for Friends. Three times per week, Care for Friends provides hot lunches to those who are experiencing homelessness in Chicago. During those meals, volunteers distribute personal care items which are difficult for their guests to acquire. Those looking to donate are encouraged to do so by donating travel size items of shampoos, lotion, toothpaste, cleansing wipes, Kleenex, razors, baby wipes and shower wipes at the registration desk.

For more information on the Lincoln Park Health and Wellness Weekend, the Lincoln Park Chamber of Commerce's full lineup of upcoming events or for more information on support the chamber provides to members, please visit lincolnparkchamber.com, follow them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, or call (773) 880-5200.