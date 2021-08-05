The League of Chicago Theatres Announces Reopening of Hot Tix Locations and Return of Half-Price Tickets

The League of Chicago Theatres has announced the reopening of its Hot Tix locations and the return of half-price tickets, available online and in-person, signaling the long-awaited reopening of the robust Chicago theatre industry.

Since theatres ceased in-person productions on March 13, 2020, Hot Tix has been a comprehensive resource for all theatre productions, both online and in-person, regardless of available discounts. Starting August 1, HotTix.org returned to its regular activity of only offering half-price tickets.

The Hot Tix location at 72 E Randolph, across from the Chicago Cultural Center, will reopen on August 11, 2021. Hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11am - 6pm. The location at Block Thirty Seven, Shops at 108 N. State will reopen on October 1, 2021.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Deb Clapp comments, "With the reopening of theatres, we are again able to offer half-price tickets to one of the League's most popular services for its members and the ticket-buying public. Hot Tix is a unique discount option in that all profits support the theatre industry through the programs, initiatives and grants generated from the League of Chicago Theatres. It's an affordable way for audiences to return to the theatre while supporting theatre and theatre practitioners in our area."

In celebration of Hot Tix reopening in-person, Broadway In Chicago is offering half-price tickets to select performances of their upcoming productions of RENT 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour (October 5-10 at the CIBC Theatre), What the Constitution Means to Me (October 26 - November 21 at the Broadway Playhouse), Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (November 2-7 at the CIBC Theatre), and Disney's Frozen (November 19, 2021 - January 22, 2022 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre) through Hot Tix. A limited number of half-price tickets will be available for 48 hours only Wednesday, August 11 through Thursday, August 12. Tickets will be available online at HotTix.org (the HOTTIX offer code must be entered before selecting seats) or at the Hot Tix location at 72 E. Randolph in the Loop from 11am-6pm on August 11 and 12, while supplies last.

The following productions are a small selection of shows currently available for half-price on HotTix.org or coming soon:

Goodman Theatre's critically acclaimed production of School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play by Jocelyn Bioh, directed by Lilli-Anne Brown runs through August 29.

Drunk Shakespeare's cast of five classically trained actors meet as the "The Drunk Shakespeare Society" to perform a Shakespeare play in the Loop at The Lion Theatre.

Music Theater Works tells the sunny tale of Mamma Mia! through the music of Abba at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, starting August 19.

Marriott Theatre's Artist Lounge Series includes Higher and Higher: A Rock 'n Soul Party with Chester Gregory (August 14 and 15), My Happiness: Michelle Lauto Sings Connie Francis (August 21 and 22) and Elvis My Way: Brandon Bennet (August 28 and 29).

All available half-price tickets are listed and on sale at HotTix.org. Additional shows and tickets will be added as theatre venues reopen in the coming months.

Chicago theatres prioritize gathering safely. Patrons are encouraged to confirm current protocols at each theatre. Shows and protocols are subject to change.