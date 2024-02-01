The Joffrey Ballet Remounts Crowd Favorite, Alexander Ekman's MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, April 25- May 5

Ekman's Midsummer Night's Dream is a mind-bending trip to a surreal realm of unearthly delights.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

The Joffrey Ballet concludes its 2023-24 season with the return of Alexander Ekman's acclaimed Midsummer Night's Dream. Far from a Shakespearean tale, Ekman's Midsummer Night's Dream is a mind-bending trip to a surreal realm of unearthly delights.

Set during the traditional Scandinavian summer solstice festival, dancers celebrate a day of revelry and romance under the maypole, which soon unravels into an otherworldly dream. Ekman's picturesque fusion of classical and contemporary ballet blurs the line between the real and the imagined, making audiences wonder, was it all just a dream? Midsummer Night's Dream will be presented at the Lyric Opera House, 20 North Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from April 25–May 5, 2024.

The Joffrey Ballet presented the North American premiere of Ekman's Midsummer Night's Dream in 2018 to critical acclaim. The wildly popular production in two acts features a commissioned score by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson, costumes by Bregje van Balen (former dancer with Nederlands Dance Theatre), and original set/lighting designs by Linus Fellbom (credited with more than 180 productions, including the World Tour for Swedish rock band Refused).

 

The Royal Swedish Ballet presented the world premiere of Midsummer Night's Dream in 2015. Since then, it has become widely considered as Ekman's wildest and most daring production. Ekman's ode to the longest day of the year follows a traditional Midsummer festival—from a passionate, lively celebration by day to a whirlwind dream by night. Learn more about Ekman here.

 

Midsummer Night's Dream features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

 

With gratitude to Midsummer Night's Dream Presenting Sponsor and Set and Costume Build Sponsor: Lynda Sue Lane M.D., Major Production Sponsors: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald V. Waters III and the Women's Board of The Joffrey Ballet, and Production Sponsors: Mary Jo and Doug Basler, Holly Palmer Foundation, and Jeanette Stevens.

Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. and by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 65 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

The Joffrey Ballet is grateful for the support of its 2023–2024 Season Sponsors: Abbott Fund, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, Anne L. Kaplan, The Florian Fund, and Margot and Josef Lakonishok. 

 

Live Music Sponsors: Sandy and Roger Deromedi, Sage Foundation, The Marina and Arnold Tatar Fund for Live Music. The Joffrey also acknowledges our Season Partners: ATHLETICO, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and Jewell Events Catering.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit Click Here.




