The House Theatre Hosts Virtual Watch Part Of THE TERRIBLE TRAGEDY OF PETER PAN

The House Theatre of Chicago offers a watch-party-style viewing of their break-out hit, The Terrible Tragedy of Peter Pan, recorded in 2002 at the Viaduct Theatre on The House's YouTube Channel, youtube.com/user/housetheatreofchi on Saturday, April 4 at 7:30 PM.

"The Terrible Tragedy of Peter Pan was scrappy, and joyous, and crowing in the face of the impossible. We're going to lean on some of that spirit right now and we hope you'll join us. As we find ways to keep a light on at The House, we hope we can help you keep a light on too." - Nathan Allen, Artistic Director

The Terrible Tragedy of Peter Pan was the company's second-ever production. It opened to overwhelmingly positive responses and extended its run several times the summer of 2002 at the Viaduct Theatre (now the Constellation). The play is adapted from J.M. Barrie's story by Philip Klapperich, who later went on to adapt The Nutcracker and The Great and Terrible Wizard of Oz.

The performance was recorded in 2002 and features The House company members Steven Taylor as Peter Pan, Lauren Vitz as Tinkerbell, Johnny Arena as Captain Hook, Carolyn Defrin as Wendy Darling, plus Dennis Watkins, Shawn Pfautsch, Ben Lobpries, Maria McCullough, Matt Hawkins, Chris Mathews, Michael E Smith, and Marika Mashburn. The production was directed by Nathan Allen.

Audiences can tune in to this "repeater Pan" and see the streaming video alongside live commentary from original cast members Steven Taylor, Lauren Vitz, Johnny Arena, Carolyn Defrin plus playwright Philip Klapperich and director Nathan Allen. Viewers will be able to chat and post comments for the artists and other viewers.

The watch party is free to join on YouTube. Donations to The House will be welcome and encouraged.





